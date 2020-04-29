HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

List of Big Ten Early Entrants into 2020 NBA Draft

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Fifteen players from the Big Ten have applied to be early entrants in the 2020 NBA draft.

Ohio State had the most players entered with three. Michigan State, Minnesota and Illinois had two. Purdue, Indiana, Nebraska, Michigan, Maryland and Iowa had one each.

More than 200 players have thrown their name into the hat because a recent rule change allows college players to enter the draft and work out and/or interview with NBA teams. As long as they don't hire an agent, they can go through the entire process and then withdraw their name by the June 3 deadline and return to school.

It's expected that many of the 15 players on the list would do exactly that.

Here is the complete list of all Big Ten players who have entered, in alphabetical order:

  • Dachon Burke Jr., Nebraska
  • Marcus Carr, Minnesota
  • Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
  • Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
  • Noel Eastern, Purdue
  • Alonzo Gaffney, Ohio State
  • Luke Garza, Iowa
  • Aaron Henry, Michigan State
  • Isaiah Livers, Michigan
  • Daniel Oturu, Minnesota
  • Jalen Smith, Maryland
  • Justin Smith, Indiana
  • Xavier Tillman, Michigan State
  • CJ Walker, Ohio State
  • Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

The Big Ten has several seniors who likely will be drafted or signed by NBA teams this year. First-team all-Big Ten selections Cassius Winston (Michigan State), Anthony Cowan Jr. (Maryland) and Lamar Stevens (Penn State) all have high marks from NBA scouts. Second-team selection Zavier Simpson (Michigan) should get plenty of consideration as well.

The early entrants had a Sunday deadline to apply and have until June 3 to pull out. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA draft combine that usually  takes place in mid-May likely will be canceled. Workouts with teams probably won't happen, and interviews with teams likely will take place only through virtual chats.

Related stories on early entrants

  • INDIANA'S JUSTIN SMITH: Junior forward declares, was Indiana's second-leading scorer and rebounder in 2020. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE's NOJEL EASTERN: Junior guard/forward is a great defender who also led Purdue in assists. CLICK HERE
  • IOWA'S LUKA GARZA: Top player's decision on NBA likely will determine contenders for 2021 Big Ten title. CLICK HERE
  • FULL LIST: Complete list from NBA of all 205 players. CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indiana's Justin Smith Enters His Name in NBA Draft Process

Justin Smith was Indiana's second-leading scorer and rebounder in 2020, and has entered him name into the NBA Draft process. He has until June 3 to withdraw.

Tom Brew

Last Dance: Why Isiah Thomas Gets It Wrong, Except For One Thing

Former Indiana legend Isiah Thomas is still embroiled in a war of words with Michael Jordan, even nearly 30 years later. He's also wrong in this fight.

Tom Brew

Trayce Jackson-Davis Makes it Official; He's Back For Sophomore Season

Even though Indiana's star freshman said he'd be back in February, Trayce Jackson-Davis made it official on Sunday that he was returning to Bloomington for his sophomore year.

Tom Brew

Indiana WR Nick Westbrook Signs Free Agent Deal with Titans

Nick Westbrook, one of the best receivers in Indiana history, didn't get drafted this weekend, but the Tennessee Titans quickly signed him to a deal on Saturday night.

Tom Brew

Streak Continues: Indiana's Simon Stepaniak Drafted by Green Bay Packers

The Hoosiers have had 11 players drafted in the past six years, and now the streak is up to seven after the Green Bay Packers selected guard Simon Stepaniak in the sixth round.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Still a Believer that Michael Penix Jr. Next Left-Hander Drafted in First Round

It's a rarity when a left-handed quarterback gets picked in the first round of the NFL draft. It happened Thursday night with Tua Tagovailoa, and will happen again in a few years with Indiana's Michael Penix Jr.

Tom Brew

by

IU 4 Life

Breaking News: Indiana's Damezi Anderson to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Damezi Anderson, a sophomore from South Bend, has decided to leave Indiana after two seasons, entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Tom Brew

by

IU 4 Life

Former Purdue Center Matt Haarms Spurns Kentucky, Picks BYU

Matt Haarms, the former Purdue player that Indiana fans loved to hate, has decided to transfer to BYU, picking the Cougars over Kentucky and Texas Tech on Thursday.

Tom Brew

First-Round NFL Draft Picks a Rarity for Indiana, Now 26 Years and Counting

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday night, and no Indiana players are expected to get drafted, continuing a 26-year drought.

Tom Brew

Tom Allen Thrilled Stanford Grad Jovan Swann Chose to Come Home to Indiana

Jovan Swann won at state championship at Center Grove, and now he's going to finish his college football career in Bloomington. His leadership skills will shine at Indiana.

Tom Brew

by

IU 4 Life