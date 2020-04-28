HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Garza's Decision Among Those That Will Shape Upcoming College Season

The national opinion: If Luka Garza returns, Iowa is a Top-5 team. (Reese Strickland/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Luka Garza is going through the NBA Draft process, but when the Iowa center announced his decision he made it clear that he was going to keep his eligibility.

When Garza announced his decision on April 10, he emphasized that he would leave for the NBA only for the "real opportunity," and that if he didn't find it, the feedback would be important.

"I want to hear, also, if it’s not the time to make that move, I want to hear the improvements I need to make, to be ready for that next step after my senior year," said Garza, a 6-foot-11 junior. "So, I’m looking for a lot out of this process, and I’m looking forward to it. It would have to be a real opportunity."

The likelihood of Garza returning is why the Hawkeyes are in the top-10 of the way-too-early preseason rankings for the 2020-21 season.

Sports Illustrated's Molly Geary wrote on Tuesday that Garza's decision is one of the main ones that will impact the offseason.

Garza isn't ranked on SI's Big Board of the top 80 prospects — Iowa teammate Joe Wieskamp was at No. 65, but he announced Saturday that he'll return for his junior season. But Garza was at the top of Geary's list.

Her take:

"If Garza comes back to Iowa, it seems a safe bet he will be the preseason favorite for National Player of the Year. The senior is in a bit of a similar situation to Cassius Winston last year, with not the highest NBA draft stock (Garza doesn’t appear on SI’s latest 80-prospect Big Board) and a chance to have a special senior season upon return. The Hawkeyes would likely be a preseason top-10 team and perhaps the Big Ten favorite if Garza opts to stay in Iowa City, especially considering they’ll get a healthy Jordan Bohannon back and are otherwise set to return their entire starting lineup."

Another decision that will affect the national landscape, and will certainly have a big factor on the Big Ten, will be whether Michigan State's Xavier Tillman and Aaron Henry return, Geary wrote.

Tillman is ranked 29th on SI's Big Board, while Henry is at No. 64.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analyzing How Each Hawkeye Fits In The New NFL Homes

For Iowa football, the NFL Draft was a big weekend. How the five draftees, and the three UDFAs, will fit in their new homes.

Adam Hensley

Tuesday's Clicks: The Inside Story Of NFL Draft Boards

Nine teams didn't have Tristan Wirfs at the top of their list for offensive tackle before the NFL Draft.

John Bohnenkamp

Top-100 Recruit Davidkov Commits To Iowa

David Davidkov, an offensive lineman from New Trier High School in Illinois, committed to the Hawkeyes on Monday.

Adam Hensley

by

RobertMac

Hawkeyes Have Been Up And Down After Big Draft Classes

Iowa has had a mixed bag of success in seasons after their biggest classes in the NFL Draft.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Sets Wrestling Attendance Record

Hawkeyes drew more than 87,000 fans to seven home duals.

John Bohnenkamp

Monday's Clicks: How Do Hawkeyes Look After NBA Draft Deadline Passes?

Iowa still ranked high in preseason lists.

John Bohnenkamp

The Grades For The Stanley Pick

Breaking down the Iowa quarterback's selection by the Minnesota Vikings.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

The Grades For The Stone Pick

National analysts break down the Baltimore Ravens' selection of the Iowa safety in Saturday's seventh round.

John Bohnenkamp

Wieskamp Will Return For Junior Season

Iowa guard announces he'll skip NBA Draft process.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

The Grades For The Ojemudia Pick

Former Iowa cornerback went to the Broncos in the third round.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac