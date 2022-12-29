Big Ten Power Rankings (Vol. 2): There's Purdue On Top, But Then What?

I had to laugh the other day as I was preparing for the second round of my Big Ten power rankings. I saw a tweet about how after Purdue, the league was just one big jumbled mess and ranking teams 1-through-14 was a waste of time because everyone else was all the same.

Well, I never consider it a waste of time to talk Big Ten basketball, but the tweeter does have a point. It is really hard to figure out who's really good and who isn't after No. 1 Purdue. But we'll try anyway. On the eve of the league schedule resuming on Thursday night, here's my second go-round of the rankings.

For instance, dealing with Indiana and Iowa is difficult. I still think Indiana is really good, despite double-digit losses to projected No. 1 seeds Arizona and Kansas. Others on social media, including alleged Indiana ''fans,'' think they're a fraud. I don't get that. And Iowa is probably pretty good but the Hawkeyes lost to Eastern Illinois last week as a 31.5-point favorite. That's NEVER happened before in the history of college basketball, so don't they need to really be punished in the rankings for that?

Even with plenty of good holiday spirit in me, I can't back off that brutal loss, and it's reflected in the my rankings. Sorry, Hawkeyes.

Here are my rankings, with records, everyone's best wins and losses so far, this week's schedule with TV information and my take on all 14 teams so far. Let's go! Volume 3 will be released on Monday, Jan. 9.

1. Purdue Boilermakers

Records: 12-0 overall, 2-0 in Big Ten.



No. 1. Rankings: Currently No. 1 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls on Dec. 26. It is their third straight week at No. 1, the longest stretch in school history. Ranked No. 7 in Kenpom.com.

Beat No. 6 Gonzaga, No. 8 Duke, Marquette and West Virginia. No losses.

Beat No. 6 Gonzaga, No. 8 Duke, Marquette and West Virginia. No losses. Last week: Beat Davidson 69-61 in Indianapolis on Dec. 17, beat New Orleans 74-53 on Dec. 21.

Thursday (Dec. 29) vs. Florida A&M, 5 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network); Monday (Jan. 2) vs. Rutgers, 7 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network); Thursday (Jan. 5) at Ohio State, 7 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1); Sunday (Jan. 8) vs. Penn State, 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network);

Thursday (Dec. 29) vs. Florida A&M, 5 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network); Monday (Jan. 2) vs. Rutgers, 7 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network); Thursday (Jan. 5) at Ohio State, 7 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1); Sunday (Jan. 8) vs. Penn State, 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); The skinny: Purdue has been ranked No. 1 in the country for three straight weeks now, something that's never happened before in school history. But let's be honest, they built that resume a month ago. Their last six wins have all come against subpar teams. Look at the Kenpom numbers for Florida State (152), Minnesota (198), Hofstra (139), Nebraska (89), Davidson (121) and New Orleans (344). Nothing impressive there, right? A 174 average? Clearly the best Big Ten team, but I'm looking forward to seeing more challenges.

Wisconsin freshman guard Connor Essegian (3) shoots during the first half against USC. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

2. Wisconsin Badgers

Records: 9-2 overall, 2-0 in Big Ten.



9-2 overall, 2-0 in Big Ten. Last ranking: No. 6.

No. 6. Rankings: Currently No. 15 in both the Associated Press and Coaches Poll on Dec. 26. Ranked No. 35 in Kenpom.com.

Beat No. 13 Maryland, Iowa, Marquette. Lost to Wake Forest.

Beat No. 13 Maryland, Iowa, Marquette. Lost to Wake Forest. Last week: Beat Lehigh 78-56; Grambling on Dec. 23 (cancelled, weather).

Friday (Dec. 30) vs. Western Michigan, 8 p.m. ET; Tuesday (Jan. 3) vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Saturday (Jan. 7) at Illinois, 1:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)

Friday (Dec. 30) vs. Western Michigan, 8 p.m. ET; Tuesday (Jan. 3) vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Saturday (Jan. 7) at Illinois, 1:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2) The skinny: Wisconsin is the beneficiary of everyone else looking average. They've played one game in two-plus weeks, and jumped from No. 6 to No. 2 in my rankings. But I do like how Tyler Wahl and Chuckie Hepburn are playing and freshman Connor Essegian has given them a nice boost. Do I think they'll still be here in a month? No way.

3. Indiana Hoosiers

Records: 10-3 overall, 1-1 in Big Ten.



10-3 overall, 1-1 in Big Ten. Last ranking: No. 2.

No. 2. Rankings: Currently No. 16 in the Associated Press poll and No. 18 in the Coaches Poll on Dec. 26. Ranked No. 19 in Kenpom.com.

Beat No. 25 North Carolina, won at No. 22 Xavier; lost at Rutgers.

Beat No. 25 North Carolina, won at No. 22 Xavier; lost at Rutgers. Last week: Beat Elon 96-72 on Dec 20: Beat Kennesaw State 69-55 on Dec. 23.

Thursday (Jan. 5) at Iowa, 9 p.m. ET. (TV: FOX Sports 1); Sunday (Jan. 8) vs. Northwestern, Noon ET, (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Thursday (Jan. 5) at Iowa, 9 p.m. ET. (TV: FOX Sports 1); Sunday (Jan. 8) vs. Northwestern, Noon ET, (TV: FOX Sports 1) The skinny: Indiana is banged up, and they need Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino to be at full strength in January, especially with point guard Xavier Johnson out for a while. Notice how good Xavier and North Carolina are playing? Those wins by Indiana mean a lot to me in these rankings. Winning at Iowa on Jan. 5 is a must.

4. Ohio State Buckeyes

Records: 8-3 overall, 1-0 in Big Ten.



8-3 overall, 1-0 in Big Ten. Last ranking: No. 5.

No. 5. Rankings: Currently No. 30 in the Associated Press poll and No. 26 in the Coaches Poll on Dec. 26. Ranked No. 14 in Kenpom.com.

Beat No. 21 Texas Tech, Cincinnati. Lost to No. 17 San Diego State, No. 17 Duke, No. 25 North Carolina.

Beat No. 21 Texas Tech, Cincinnati. Lost to No. 17 San Diego State, No. 17 Duke, No. 25 North Carolina. Last week: Lost to North Carolina 89-84 in OT on Dec. 17; Beat Maine 95-61 on Dec. 21.

Thursday (Dec. 29) vs. Alabama A&M, 3 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network). Sunday (Jan. 1) at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Thursday (Jan. 5) vs. Purdue, 7 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1); Sunday (Jan. 8) at Maryland, 1 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN).



Thursday (Dec. 29) vs. Alabama A&M, 3 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network). Sunday (Jan. 1) at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Thursday (Jan. 5) vs. Purdue, 7 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1); Sunday (Jan. 8) at Maryland, 1 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN). The skinny: I wish Ohio State had better wins, but you can't really fault the losses, all to ranked teams. We'll learn a lot quickly, of course, with two league road games and a huge home matchup vs. Purdue. I like this team, so we'll see how they hold up out of the chute.

5. Illinois Fighting Illini

Records: 8-4 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten.



8-4 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten. Last ranking: No. 3.

No. 3. Rankings: Currently No. 28 in the Associated Press poll and No. 22 in the Coaches Poll on Dec. 26. Ranked No. 31 in Kenpom.com.

Beat No. 2 Texas, No. 8 UCLA. Lost at home to Penn State, lost at Maryland, lost by 22 to Missouri.

Beat No. 2 Texas, No. 8 UCLA. Lost at home to Penn State, lost at Maryland, lost by 22 to Missouri. Last week: Beat Alabama A&M 68-47 on Dec. 17; Lost to Missouri 93-71 at St. Louis on Dec. 22.

Thursday (Dec.29) vs. Bethune-Cookman, 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1); Wednesday (Jan. 4) at Northwestern, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Saturday (Jan. 7) vs. Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2).

Thursday (Dec.29) vs. Bethune-Cookman, 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1); Wednesday (Jan. 4) at Northwestern, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Saturday (Jan. 7) vs. Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2). The skinny: Illinois probably doesn't deserve to be this high, with two league losses already and an ugly 22-point loss to Missouri. Still giving them props for the big wins over Texas and UCLA, and I get how good Missouri really is. I won't be surprised if Illinois wins its next five games.

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) shoots against Missouri's DeAndre Gholston (4). (Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

6. Maryland Terrapins

Records: 9-3 overall, 1-1 in Big Ten.



9-3 overall, 1-1 in Big Ten. Last ranking: No. 4.

No. 4. Rankings: Currently No. 27 in the Associated Press poll and No. 21 in the Coaches Poll on Dec. 26. Ranked No. 22 in Kenpom.com.

Beat Miami, No. 16 Illinois. Lost to Wisconsin, No. 7. Tennessee, No. 16 UCLA.

Beat Miami, No. 16 Illinois. Lost to Wisconsin, No. 7. Tennessee, No. 16 UCLA. Last week: Lost to No. 16 UCLA 87-60 on Dec. 16; Beat Saint Peter's 75-45 on Dec. 22.

Thursday (Dec. 29) vs. UMBC, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Sunday (Jan. 1) at Michigan, 4:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1); Thursday (Jan. 5) at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Sunday (Jan. 8) vs. Ohio State, 1 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN).

Thursday (Dec. 29) vs. UMBC, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Sunday (Jan. 1) at Michigan, 4:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1); Thursday (Jan. 5) at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Sunday (Jan. 8) vs. Ohio State, 1 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN). The skinny: Maryland has done some nice things under first-year coach Kevin Willard, but man, that lost to UCLA at home was really ugly. We will learn a lot right away in January with this team, considering they have tough road tests at Michigan and Rutgers this week. Did they peak at No. 4 earlier? I'm guessing yes.

7. Michigan State Spartans

Records: 8-4 overall, 1-1 in Big Ten.



8-4 overall, 1-1 in Big Ten. Last ranking: No. 8.

No. 8. Rankings: Currently No. 37 in the Associated Press poll and No. 42 in. the Coaches Poll on Dec. 26. Ranked No. 44 in Kenpom.com.

Beat No. 4 Kentucky, Villanova. Lost to Notre Dame, Northwestern.

Beat No. 4 Kentucky, Villanova. Lost to Notre Dame, Northwestern. Last week: Beat Oakland 67-54 on Dec. 21.

Friday (Dec. 30) vs. Buffalo, 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Tuesday (Jan. 3) vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Saturday (Jan. 7) vs. Michigan, 2:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX).

Friday (Dec. 30) vs. Buffalo, 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Tuesday (Jan. 3) vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Saturday (Jan. 7) vs. Michigan, 2:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX). The skinny: This is the time of year where Michigan State's flaws usually start to go away and Tom Izzo gets his team playing at a high level. Getting Malik Hall back from a foot injury will make this a more complete team. They've won three straight and have three straight home games this week-plus, so look for the Spartans to start putting things together.

8. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Records: 8-4 overall, 1-1 in Big Ten.



8-4 overall, 1-1 in Big Ten. Last ranking: No. 9.

No. 9. Rankings: Not receiving votes in the Associated Press poll, and received four votes in the Coaches Poll on Dec. 26. Ranked No. 23 in Kenpom.com.

Beat No. 10 Indiana, Lost to Temple, Miami, Seton Hall.

Beat No. 10 Indiana, Lost to Temple, Miami, Seton Hall. Last week: Beat Wake Forest 81-57 on Dec. 17; Beat Bucknell 85-50 on Dec. 23.

Friday (Dec. 30) vs. Coppin State, 8 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Monday (Jan. 2) at Purdue, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Thursday (Jan. 5) vs. Maryland, 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Sunday (Jan. 8) vs. Iowa, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network).

Friday (Dec. 30) vs. Coppin State, 8 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Monday (Jan. 2) at Purdue, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Thursday (Jan. 5) vs. Maryland, 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Sunday (Jan. 8) vs. Iowa, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network). The skinny: Rutgers has really looked good lately, and they get a shot at No. 1 Purdue this week. It's a road game though, and that's an issue. The Scarlet Knights need to continue to be tough at home and surprise a few folks on the road. They need to win those first two home games with Maryland and Iowa.

9. Penn State Nittany Lions

Records: 9-3 overall, 1-1 in Big Ten.



9-3 overall, 1-1 in Big Ten. Last ranking: No. 10.

No. 10. Rankings: Currently not ranked in either poll. Ranked No. 34 in Kenpom.com.

Beat No. 17 Illinois, Butler. Lost to Virginia Tech, Clemson.

Beat No. 17 Illinois, Butler. Lost to Virginia Tech, Clemson. Last week: Beat Canisius 97-67 on Dec. 18; Beat Quinniapiac 77-68 on Dec. 22.

Thursday (Dec. 29) vs. Delaware State, 2 p.m. ET; Sunday (Jan. 1) vs. Iowa, 5:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Wednesday (Jan. 4) at Michigan, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Sunday (Jan. 8) vs. Purdue, 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).

Thursday (Dec. 29) vs. Delaware State, 2 p.m. ET; Sunday (Jan. 1) vs. Iowa, 5:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Wednesday (Jan. 4) at Michigan, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Sunday (Jan. 8) vs. Purdue, 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network). The skinny: Penn State might be a little underrated, and I get that. They can show me now, though, in these first three Big Ten games. Jalen Pickett has been really good, and he needs to continue to play at a high level in league games.

Northwestern guard Chase Audige (1) gets stopped by Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11). (Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports)

10. Northwestern Wildcats

Records: 9-2 overall, 1-0 in Big Ten.



9-2 overall, 1-0 in Big Ten. Last ranking: No. 12.

No. 12. Rankings: Currently not ranked in either poll. Ranked No. 45 in Kenpom.com.

Beat No. 20 Michigan State, Georgetown. Lost to Pittsburgh.

Beat No. 20 Michigan State, Georgetown. Lost to Pittsburgh. Last week: Beat DePaul 83-45 on Dec. 17; Beat Illinois-Chicago 92-54 on Dec. 20.

Thursday (Dec. 29) vs. Brown, 1 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Sunday (Jan. 1) vs. Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Wednesday (Jan. 4) vs. Illinois, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Sunday (Jan,. 8) at Indiana, Noon ET (TV: FOX Sports 1).

Thursday (Dec. 29) vs. Brown, 1 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Sunday (Jan. 1) vs. Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Wednesday (Jan. 4) vs. Illinois, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Sunday (Jan,. 8) at Indiana, Noon ET (TV: FOX Sports 1). The skinny: Northwestern's soft-ish schedule leaves them down here, but I will give them props for closing out December looking pretty good and getting that first Big Ten win at Michigan State. They get Ohio State and Illinois at home to re-open league play, and can they protect their homecourt? I'm thinking no, but we'll see right away, won't we?

11. Michigan Wolverines

Records: 7-4 overall, 1-0 in Big Ten.



7-4 overall, 1-0 in Big Ten. Last ranking: No. 11.

No. 11. Rankings: Currently not ranked in either poll. Ranked No. 48 in Kenpom.com.

Beat Pittsburgh, Lost to Arizona State, North Carolina.

Beat Pittsburgh, Lost to Arizona State, North Carolina. Last week: Beat Lipscomb 83-75 on Dec. 17; lost to North Carolina 80-76 in Charlotte on Dec. 21

Thursday (Dec. 29) vs. Central Michigan, 7 p.m. ET; Sunday (Jan. 1) vs. Maryland, 4:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1); Wednesday (Jan. 4) vs. Penn State, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Saturday (Jan., 7) at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX).

Thursday (Dec. 29) vs. Central Michigan, 7 p.m. ET; Sunday (Jan. 1) vs. Maryland, 4:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1); Wednesday (Jan. 4) vs. Penn State, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Saturday (Jan., 7) at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX). The skinny: Michigan's re-opening to league play sets up well for them with a pair of home game before heading down the road to play Michigan State. The Wolverines have done nothing to impress anyone yet, but I also won't be surprised if they work their way into the top half of the league before too long. But, as always, show me. They certainly haven't done that yet,

12. Iowa Hawkeyes

Records: 8-4 overall, 0-1 in Big Ten.



8-4 overall, 0-1 in Big Ten. Last ranking: No. 7.

No. 7. Rankings: Not ranked in the Associated Press poll and received two votes in the Coaches Poll on Dec. 26. Ranked No. 37 in Kenpom.com.

Beat No. 20 Iowa State, Seton Hall. Lost to Eastern Illinois as 31.5-point favorites, TCU.

Beat No. 20 Iowa State, Seton Hall. Lost to Eastern Illinois as 31.5-point favorites, TCU. Last week: Beat Southeast Missouri State 106-75 on Dec. 17; Lost to Eastern Illinois 92-83 on Dec. 21.

Thursday (Dec. 29) at Nebraska, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Sunday (Jan. 1) at Penn State, 5:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Thursday (Jan. 5) vs. Indiana, 9 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1); Sunday (Jan. 8) at Rutgers, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network).

Thursday (Dec. 29) at Nebraska, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Sunday (Jan. 1) at Penn State, 5:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Thursday (Jan. 5) vs. Indiana, 9 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1); Sunday (Jan. 8) at Rutgers, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network). The skinny: Iowa has the worst loss in college basketball history, so the tumble in the rankings is well deserved. This team will look dramatically different when Kris Murray (foot) and Connor McCaffery (hand) return on Thursday. They re-open league play with three road games and a tough home opener vs. Indiana, so we'll find out right away if they deserve to move back up the rankings quickly.

13. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Records: 7-6 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten.



7-6 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten. Last ranking: No. 13.

No. 13. Rankings: Currently not ranked in either poll. Ranked No. 89 in Kenpom.com.

Beat No. 7 Creighton, Boston College. Lost to St. John's, Oklahoma, Memphis.

Beat No. 7 Creighton, Boston College. Lost to St. John's, Oklahoma, Memphis. Last week: Lost at Kansas State 71-56 on Dec. 17; Beat Queens University 75-65 on Dec. 20.

Thursday (Dec. 29) vs. Iowa, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Tuesday (Jan. 3) at Michigan State, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Saturday (Jan. 7) at Minnesota, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network).

Thursday (Dec. 29) vs. Iowa, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Tuesday (Jan. 3) at Michigan State, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Saturday (Jan. 7) at Minnesota, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network). The skinny: The Cornhuskers seem locked in an No. 13 in our rankings because I can't see them beating the top teams in the league, home or road. That Creighton win is still a good reminder, though, that they can occasionally do good things. Will we see more of that? It starts Thursday with the home game against Iowa. Show us.

14. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Records: 6-6 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten.



6-6 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten. Last ranking: No. 14.

No. 14. Rankings: Currently not ranked in either poll. Ranked No. 198 in Kenpom.com.

Beat Western Michigan, Central Michigan. Lost to DePaul, Virginia Tech.

Beat Western Michigan, Central Michigan. Lost to DePaul, Virginia Tech. Last week: Beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72-56 on Dec. 14; Beat Chicago State 58-55 on Dec. 22.

Thursday (Dec. 29) vs. Alcorn State, 8 p.m. ET; Tuesday (Jan. 3) at Wisconsin, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Saturday (Jan. 7) vs. Nebraska, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network).

Thursday (Dec. 29) vs. Alcorn State, 8 p.m. ET; Tuesday (Jan. 3) at Wisconsin, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Saturday (Jan. 7) vs. Nebraska, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network). The skinny: Minnesota is still very much a work in progress, and they haven't accomplished much yet. Wins are certainly going to be hard to come by in league play, and getting out of the cellar seems unlikely.

