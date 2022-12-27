Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week Again

Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second straight week following his performance in last Wednesday’s 95-61 win over Maine.

The 6-foot-6 and 235-pounder from Orlando scored a team-high 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-5 from behind the arc. He also pulled down a game-high seven rebounds and dished out a career-high seven assists.

Sensabaugh earned his first weekly honor after scoring a team-high 22 points – including the go-ahead jumper with three seconds remaining in the second half – in the Buckeyes’ 89-84 overtime loss to North Carolina on Dec. 17.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Basketball Scoreboard | What To Make Of These Team's Disappointing Starts | John Calipari Says It Has "Become Harder To Play" At Kentucky | Revisiting Our Conference Predictions

This marks the second year in a row that an Ohio State player has taken home the honor on consecutive weeks, as former Malaki Branham was named the conference’s freshman of the week on Jan. 3 and Jan. 10 last season.

Branham earned the award a total of three times on his way to being named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, something Sensabaugh will look to match when the Buckeyes return to action on Thursday against Alabama A&M (3 p.m. on BTN).

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Remains Unranked In Latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week

Get Your Ohio State Basketball Tickets Through SI Tickets

Former Ohio State Basketball Captain Jamaal Brown Passes Away At Age 52

Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class "Really Exceptional On Paper"

Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann's Tenure

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!