Big Ten Power Rankings (Vol. 3): Purdue Hangs On, But Major Shuffling After That

Purdue finally took a loss this week, losing to Rutgers — its recent nemesis these days — but the Boilermakers bounced back with impressive wins away from home against Ohio State and Penn State.

And with their nearest chasers losing a game — or two, like Indiana did — there's no reason to move Purdue out of our No. 1 spot.

Indiana lost to Iowa and Northwestern, so they took the biggest fall this week. They'll have a lot to prove this week with a road trip to Penn State and a home game on Saturday against Wisconsin

Here are my rankings, with records, everyone's best wins and losses so far, this week's schedule with TV information and my take on all 14 teams so far. Let's go! Volume 4 will be released on Monday, Jan. 16.

1. Purdue Boilermakers

Records: 15-1 overall, 4-1 in Big Ten.



15-1 overall, 4-1 in Big Ten. Highest/lowest ranking: 1/1

1/1 Rankings: Currently No. 3 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls on Jan. 9, dropping from No 1 after four weeks at the top. Ranked No. 6 in Kenpom.com.

Currently No. 3 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls on Jan. 9, dropping from No 1 after four weeks at the top. Ranked No. 6 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat No. 6 Gonzaga, No. 8 Duke, No. 24 Ohio State, West Virginia; Lost to Rutgers at home.

Beat No. 6 Gonzaga, No. 8 Duke, No. 24 Ohio State, West Virginia; Lost to Rutgers at home. Last week: Lost to Rutgers 65-64 on Monday, Won at No. 24 Ohio State 71-69 on Thursday, Beat Penn State 76-63 on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Lost to Rutgers 65-64 on Monday, Won at No. 24 Ohio State 71-69 on Thursday, Beat Penn State 76-63 on Sunday in Philadelphia. This week: Nebraska on Friday, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Nebraska on Friday, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) The skinny: For two years in a row now — and the only two years that Purdue has has a No. 1-ranked team — it's been Rutgers that has knocked them off that perch. But give the Boilers credit, because they bounced back nicely with wins over Ohio State and Penn State. This is a good week for Purdue to catch its breath before the craziness begins.

2. Michigan State Spartans

Records: 11-4 overall, 3-1 in Big Ten.



11-4 overall, 3-1 in Big Ten. Highest/lowest ranking: 2/8

2/8 Rankings: Receiving votes in both polls and would be No. 31 in the Associated Press poll and No. 29 in the Coaches Poll on Jan. 9. Ranked No. 43 in Kenpom.com.

Receiving votes in both polls and would be No. 31 in the Associated Press poll and No. 29 in the Coaches Poll on Jan. 9. Ranked No. 43 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat No. 4 Kentucky, Michigan, Villanova. Lost to Notre Dame, Northwestern.

Beat No. 4 Kentucky, Michigan, Villanova. Lost to Notre Dame, Northwestern. Last week: Beat Nebraska 74-56 on Tuesday; Beat Michigan 59-53 on Saturday.

Beat Nebraska 74-56 on Tuesday; Beat Michigan 59-53 on Saturday. This week: At Wisconsin on Tuesday, 7 pm. ET (TV: ESPN); At Illinois on Friday, 9 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1).

At Wisconsin on Tuesday, 7 pm. ET (TV: ESPN); At Illinois on Friday, 9 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1). The skinny: Michigan State won twice last week and beating Nebraska and Michigan may not be worthy of such a huge jump. But this team is getting healthy again, and I'm giving them something of a pass for the losses without Malik Hall. They get a chance to earn the jump on Tuesday when they take on the Badgers in Madison. I might be reaching, but it's the Big Ten in January, and as I've said through the first three rankings, it's really hard — after Purdue — to figure who's really good and who isn't. Two through 10 is a jumbled mess.

3. Wisconsin Badgers

Records: 11-3 overall, 3-1 in Big Ten.



11-3 overall, 3-1 in Big Ten. Highest/lowest ranking: 2/6

2/6 Rankings: Currently No. 18 in both the Associated Press and Coaches Poll on Jan. 9. Ranked No. 51 in Kenpom.com.

Currently No. 18 in both the Associated Press and Coaches Poll on Jan. 9. Ranked No. 51 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat No. 13 Maryland, Iowa, Marquette. Lost to Wake Forest, Illinois.

Beat No. 13 Maryland, Iowa, Marquette. Lost to Wake Forest, Illinois. Last week: Beat Minnesota 63-60 on Tuesday, Lost at Illinois 79-69 on Saturday.

Beat Minnesota 63-60 on Tuesday, Lost at Illinois 79-69 on Saturday. This week: Michigan State on Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN); at Indiana Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS).

Michigan State on Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN); at Indiana Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS). The skinny: Wisconsin showed a few flaws in the loss at Illinois, so I dropped them down a peg. They can fix that Tuesday night, of course, when they host the Spartans, and they've got a big road test at Indiana. Win twice this week and they are serious Big Ten contenders. But can they win twice?

4. Ohio State Buckeyes

Records: 10-5 overall, 2-2 in Big Ten.



10-5 overall, 2-2 in Big Ten. Highest/lowest ranking: 4/5

4/5 Rankings: Receiving votes in both polls and would be No. 36 in the Associated Press poll and No. 31 in the Coaches Poll on Jan. 9. Ranked No. 12 in Kenpom.com.

Receiving votes in both polls and would be No. 36 in the Associated Press poll and No. 31 in the Coaches Poll on Jan. 9. Ranked No. 12 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat No. 21 Texas Tech, Cincinnati. Lost at Maryland, No. 25 North Carolina.

Beat No. 21 Texas Tech, Cincinnati. Lost at Maryland, No. 25 North Carolina. Last week: Won at Northwestern 73-57 on Jan. 1; Lost to Purdue 71-69 on Thursday; Lost at Maryland 80-73 on Sunday.



Won at Northwestern 73-57 on Jan. 1; Lost to Purdue 71-69 on Thursday; Lost at Maryland 80-73 on Sunday. This week: Minnesota on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1); Sunday at Rutgers, 2:15 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Minnesota on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1); Sunday at Rutgers, 2:15 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) The skinny: I was all set to move Ohio State up a few notches, but I didn't like that loss at Maryland at all. Great win at Northwestern though, and they let a golden opportunity slip against No. 1 Purdue. Getting big man Zed Key is really important. He has a shoulder injury, but the Buckeyes are optimistic he'll be back soon.

5. Northwestern Wildcats

Records: 12-3 overall, 3-1 in Big Ten.



12-3 overall, 3-1 in Big Ten. Highest/lowest ranking: 5/12

5/12 Rankings: Currently not ranked in either poll. Ranked No. 52 in Kenpom.com.

Currently not ranked in either poll. Ranked No. 52 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat No. 15 Indiana, No. 20 Michigan State, Illinois, Lost to Pittsburgh.

Beat No. 15 Indiana, No. 20 Michigan State, Illinois, Lost to Pittsburgh. Last week: Lost to Ohio State 73-57; Beat Illinois 73-60; Won at No. 15 Indiana 84-83 on Sunday.

Lost to Ohio State 73-57; Beat Illinois 73-60; Won at No. 15 Indiana 84-83 on Sunday. This week: Rutgers on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); At Michigan on Sunday, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network).

Rutgers on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); At Michigan on Sunday, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network). The skinny: I went back and forth between these five and six spots, and gave Northwestern the slight edge after impressive wins over in-state rival Illinois and on the road at No. 15 Indiana. Still only three losses overall and just one Big Ten loss, but I especially like the two Big Ten road wins at Michigan State and Indiana, two very difficult places to play.

6. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Records: 11-5 overall, 3-2 in Big Ten.



11-5 overall, 3-2 in Big Ten. Highest/lowest ranking: 6/9

6/9 Rankings: Receiving votes in both polls and would be No. 35 in the Associated Press poll and No. 38 in the Coaches Poll on Jan. 9. Ranked No. 16 in Kenpom.com.

Receiving votes in both polls and would be No. 35 in the Associated Press poll and No. 38 in the Coaches Poll on Jan. 9. Ranked No. 16 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat No. 1 Purdue, No. 10 Indiana, Lost to Temple, Miami, Seton Hall, Iowa.

Beat No. 1 Purdue, No. 10 Indiana, Lost to Temple, Miami, Seton Hall, Iowa. Last week: Won at Purdue 65-64 on Monday, Beat Maryland 64-50 on Thursday, Lost to Iowa 76-65 on Sunday.

Won at Purdue 65-64 on Monday, Beat Maryland 64-50 on Thursday, Lost to Iowa 76-65 on Sunday. This week: Wednesday at Northwestern, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Ohio State on Sunday, 2:15 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Wednesday at Northwestern, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Ohio State on Sunday, 2:15 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) The skinny: Rutgers would haver been at least two spots higher if they hadn't lost at home on Sunday against Iowa. They're supposed to be unbeatable in the RAC, but got toasted pretty good. A ton of street cred for the win at Purdue, though. But those five losses are all against teams not ranked in the top-25. Just how good are they?

7. Illinois Fighting Illini

Records: 10-5 overall, 1-3 in Big Ten.



10-5 overall, 1-3 in Big Ten. Highest/lowest ranking: 3/7

3/7 Rankings: Receiving votes in both polls and would be No. 33 in the Associated Press poll and No. 26 in the Coaches Poll on Jan. 9. Ranked No. 32 in Kenpom.com.

Receiving votes in both polls and would be No. 33 in the Associated Press poll and No. 26 in the Coaches Poll on Jan. 9. Ranked No. 32 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat No. 2 Texas, No. 8 UCLA, No 14 Wisconsin. Lost at home to Penn State, lost at Northwestern, lost at Maryland, lost by 22 to Missouri.

Beat No. 2 Texas, No. 8 UCLA, No 14 Wisconsin. Lost at home to Penn State, lost at Northwestern, lost at Maryland, lost by 22 to Missouri. Last week: Lost at Northwestern 73-60 on Thursday, Beat Wisconsin 79-69 on Saturday.

Lost at Northwestern 73-60 on Thursday, Beat Wisconsin 79-69 on Saturday. This week: At Nebraska on Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Michigan State on Saturday, 9 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1).

At Nebraska on Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Michigan State on Saturday, 9 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1). The skinny: Illinois is just so hard to figure out. They have some ugly losses — most notably that 22-point loss to Missouri — but they were brutal in the second half against Northwestern, too. They've dropped a bit, but it also looked like they found some things in beating a good Wisconsin team. Looking forward to Saturday with that showdown against Michigan State.

8. Iowa Hawkeyes

Records: 10-6 overall, 2-3 in Big Ten.



10-6 overall, 2-3 in Big Ten. Highest/lowest ranking: 7/12

7/12 Rankings: Not ranked in the Associated Press poll and received five votes in the Coaches Poll on Jan. 9. Ranked No. 37 in Kenpom.com.

Not ranked in the Associated Press poll and received five votes in the Coaches Poll on Jan. 9. Ranked No. 37 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat No. 20 Iowa State, Seton Hall. Lost to Eastern Illinois as 31.5-point favorites, TCU.

Beat No. 20 Iowa State, Seton Hall. Lost to Eastern Illinois as 31.5-point favorites, TCU. Last week: Lost at Penn State 83-79 on Jan. 1; Beat No. 15 Indiana 91-89 on Thursday, Won at Rutgers 76-65 on Sunday.

Lost at Penn State 83-79 on Jan. 1; Beat No. 15 Indiana 91-89 on Thursday, Won at Rutgers 76-65 on Sunday. This week: At Michigan on Thursday, 7 p.m. ET; Maryland on Sunday, 4:30 p.m.. ET TV: Big Ten Network)

At Michigan on Thursday, 7 p.m. ET; Maryland on Sunday, 4:30 p.m.. ET TV: Big Ten Network) The skinny: Iowa took a beating intentionally from me after that Eastern Illinois loss, but then they turned around and beat Indiana and went on the road to win at Rutgers, which no one is supposed to do. Moving them up four spots seems just right. Almost went all the way to No. 7 with them, but I'll let them earn it this week.

9. Indiana Hoosiers

Records: 10-5 overall, 1-3 in Big Ten.



10-5 overall, 1-3 in Big Ten. Highest/lowest ranking: 2/8

2/8 Rankings: Fell out of both the Associated Press poll and Coaches Poll on Jan. 9. It's the first time they haven't been ranked all year. Received votes in both polls and would be ranked No. 29 in AP and No. 32 in Coaches poll. Ranked No. 22 in Kenpom.com.

Fell out of both the Associated Press poll and Coaches Poll on Jan. 9. It's the first time they haven't been ranked all year. Received votes in both polls and would be ranked No. 29 in AP and No. 32 in Coaches poll. Ranked No. 22 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat No. 25 North Carolina, won at No. 22 Xavier; lost at Rutgers, at Iowa, Northwestern.

Beat No. 25 North Carolina, won at No. 22 Xavier; lost at Rutgers, at Iowa, Northwestern. Last week: Lost at Iowa 91-89 on Thursday; Lost 84-83 to Northwestern on Sunday.

Lost at Iowa 91-89 on Thursday; Lost 84-83 to Northwestern on Sunday. This week: At Penn State on Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Wisconsin on Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS).

At Penn State on Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Wisconsin on Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS). The skinny: Indiana is down two starters and aren't really getting anything outside of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino. This is a team in transition all of a sudden, from conference to contenders to a group that's just looking for a way to win. I think we'll see better performances from Tamar Bates and Malik Reneau this week, and I won't be surprised if they win twice.

10. Michigan Wolverines

Records: 9-6 overall, 3-1 in Big Ten.



9-6 overall, 3-1 in Big Ten. Highest/lowest ranking: 10/11

10/11 Rankings: Currently not ranked in either poll. Ranked No. 50 in Kenpom.com.

Currently not ranked in either poll. Ranked No. 50 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat Pittsburgh, Lost to Arizona State, North Carolina.

Beat Pittsburgh, Lost to Arizona State, North Carolina. Last week: Beat Maryland 81-46 on Jan. 1; Beat Penn State 79-69 on Wednesday: Lost at Michigan State 59-53.

Beat Maryland 81-46 on Jan. 1; Beat Penn State 79-69 on Wednesday: Lost at Michigan State 59-53. This week: Thursday at Iowa, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Northwestern on Sunday, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network).

Thursday at Iowa, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Northwestern on Sunday, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network). The skinny: Michigan grabbed a couple of Big Ten wins, but then lost at Michigan State. As I've been saying, I probably do have them ranked too low, but what have they really shown us so far. They might show us something this week though, and two of the hottest teams in the league.

11. Maryland Terrapins

Records: 11-5 overall, 2-3 in Big Ten.



11-5 overall, 2-3 in Big Ten. Highest/lowest ranking: 4/11

4/11 Rankings: Receiving votes in the Coaches Poll and would be ranked No. 33. Ranked No. 22 in Kenpom.com.

Receiving votes in the Coaches Poll and would be ranked No. 33. Ranked No. 22 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat Miami, No. 16 Illinois. Lost to Wisconsin, Michigan, Rutgers.

Beat Miami, No. 16 Illinois. Lost to Wisconsin, Michigan, Rutgers. Last week: Lost at Michigan 81-46 on Jan. 1; Lost at Rutgers 64-50 on Thursday, Beat No. 24 Ohio State 80-73 on Sunday.

Lost at Michigan 81-46 on Jan. 1; Lost at Rutgers 64-50 on Thursday, Beat No. 24 Ohio State 80-73 on Sunday. This week: Sunday at Iowa, 4:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).

Sunday at Iowa, 4:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network). The skinny: Maryland takes some serious beatdown, like UCLA and Michigan, but then they turn around and beat a good Ohio State team on Sunday. They aren't going to contend for a league title or even a top-five spot, but they are going to beat some good teams at home. Still don't understand the complete no-shows, though.

12. Penn State Nittany Lions

Records: 11-5 overall, 2-3 in Big Ten.



11-5 overall, 2-3 in Big Ten. Highest/lowest ranking: 10/12

10/12 Rankings: Currently not ranked in either poll. Ranked No. 54 in Kenpom.com.

Currently not ranked in either poll. Ranked No. 54 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat No. 17 Illinois, Iowa, Butler. Lost to Virginia Tech, Clemson, Michigan.

Beat No. 17 Illinois, Iowa, Butler. Lost to Virginia Tech, Clemson, Michigan. Last week: Beat Iowa 83-79 on Jan. 1; Lost at Michigan 79-69 on Wednesday, Lost to No. 1 Purdue 76-63 in Philadelphia.

Beat Iowa 83-79 on Jan. 1; Lost at Michigan 79-69 on Wednesday, Lost to No. 1 Purdue 76-63 in Philadelphia. This week: Indiana on Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).

Indiana on Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network). The skinny: Penn State looks really good in stretches, but it's a tough league and it's hard to move up the rankings without some signature wins. Jalen Pickett has been really good, but they need to be better for 40 minutes. Completely got lost in that second half against Purdue.

13. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Records: 9-7 overall, 2-3 in Big Ten.



9-7 overall, 2-3 in Big Ten. Highest/lowest ranking: 13/13

13/13 Rankings: Currently not ranked in either poll. Ranked No. 85 in Kenpom.com.

Currently not ranked in either poll. Ranked No. 85 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat No. 7 Creighton, Boston College. Lost to St. John's, Oklahoma, Memphis.

Beat No. 7 Creighton, Boston College. Lost to St. John's, Oklahoma, Memphis. Last week: Lost at Michigan State 74-56 on Tuesday; Won at Minnesota 81-79 in OT on Saturday.

Lost at Michigan State 74-56 on Tuesday; Won at Minnesota 81-79 in OT on Saturday. This week: Illinois on Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday (TV: Big Ten Network); At No. 3 Purdue on Friday, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Illinois on Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday (TV: Big Ten Network); At No. 3 Purdue on Friday, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) The skinny: The Cornhuskers found another Big Ten win by hanging tough through overtime at Minnesota, and they'll take whatever they can get. Tough week ahead, but I can see them giving Illinois a game at home.

14. Minnesota Golden Gophers