Big Ten Roundup: Nebraska Stuns Big Ten Leader Wisconsin With Title on the Line

MADISON, Wis. — The mismatch, at least on paper, seemed overwhelming. Wisconsin was set to clinch an outright Big Ten title on Sunday, but last-place Nebraska had other ideas.

The Cornhuskers, who had won just one of their first 17 Big Ten games, won their third straight on Sunday, holding the undermanned Badgers without a field goal in the final five minutes to win 74-73. It was a stunning conclusion for Wisconsin, which was 15-1 in games decided by six points or less this season.

The Badgers, who were 13-point favorites, simply needed a win to clinch its first outright title since 2015, but now, at 15-5 in the league, might have to share the title with Illinois if they beat Iowa on Sunday night.

Wisconsin was forced to play most of the second half without star Johnny Davis, who suffered a lower body injury on a hard foul by Nebraska's Trey McGowens, who was assessed a Flagrant-2 foul and ejected for a blow to the head that took Davis to the floor awkwardly. He did not return to the game.

Nebraska has beaten Penn State and No. 23 Ohio State in the past week, too. They are the first 20-loss team to beat ranked teams back-to-back in more than 50 years. Guard Alonzo Verge Jr. led the Cornhuskers with 26 points.

Wisconsin had a final possession to win the game. Guard Brad Davison was double-teamed, so he passed to a wide open Chucky Hepburn, who had just hit the game-winner against Purdue on Tuesday. But this shot hit the back of the rim and bounced off. Davison led Wisconsin win 20 points. Hepburn had just eight points on 2-of-9 shooting, and was 0-for-4 from three-point range.

If Illinois wins Saturday night, then Wisconsin will be the No. 2 seed. In either case, they get a double-bye and won't play until Friday. "I'm ready to go to Indy. Whether we're a 1 or a 2-seed, doesn't matter to me,'' Wisconsin's Davison said after the game. "Losing stings.''

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said he feels good about Davis' status for the Big Ten Tournament. "I'm optimistic that he's gonna be fine,'' Gard said.

Rutgers 59, Penn State 58

Senior Ron Harper Jr. scored 15 points and hit a go-ahead free throw with 1:41 to play as Rutgers beat Penn State 59-58 on Sunday. The Scarlet Knights blew a 15-point lead, but made enough plays down the stretch to seal. the win.

The Scarlet Knights (18-12, 12-8 in the Big Ten) finished with a 14-3 record at Jersey Mike's Arena this season, and the win was probably enough to get them a second straight bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell believes they've done enough to earn a bid now.

"I just look at this league, and I know how we're playing," Pikiell said. "Not only can we be in that thing, we can win some games, too. This is a really good basketball team."

Penn State guard Sam Sessoms made a three-pointer with 11 seconds to go to cut the lead to 59-58. And after Rutgers' Paul Mulcahy threw away the ensuing inbounds pass, Sessoms got another chance, but his contested three-pointer in the final seconds came up short.

"It was a whole lot of relief," Harper said of the final miss. Rutgers can be no worse than the No. 5 seed in next week's Big Ten Tournament, and could still get the No. 4 seed. — and a double bye — if Iowa loses at Illinois on Sunday night.

Michigan 75, Ohio State 69

Despite playing without star center Hunter Dickinson, Michigan upset Ohio State 75-69 in Columbus on Sunday, and the win was probably enough to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan point guard DeVante' Jones scored 21 points and had nine assists to pace the second-half rally,

Ohio State has struggled down the stretch, losing their fourth game against an unranked team in their last seven outings. The Buckeyes were led by Malaki Branham with 18 points and forward E.J. Liddell, who had his eighth double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds for Ohio State (19-10, 12-8 in the Big Ten).

The Buckeyes fell to the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament with the loss. Michigan will be the No. 7 seed if Michigan State loses tonight. If the Spartans win, they will be the No. 8 seed and play No. 9 seed Indiana

Later games

Maryland at Michigan State, 4:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)

Iowa at Illinois, 7:30 p.m. ET, (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Related stories on Big Ten basketball