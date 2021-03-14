How to Watch Big Ten Title Game With Illinois and Ohio State; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

It's a classic Big Ten final between Illinois and Ohio State on Sunday, the rubber match between two teams that have split the season series, with the wins coming away from home.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- To make it to the final of the Big Ten Tournament this season meant running a serious gauntlet of quality opponents. And that's exactly what Ohio State and Illinois have done.

The two teams will now square off on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium to settle who's the best of the best. The title of Big Ten champion awaits, which is saying something this year.

They've played twice already this season, with Ohio State winning in Champaign in January and Illinois winning in Columbus last January. Both games were well played, and more of the same is expected in Indianapolis.

Here's everything you need to know about the Big Ten championship game, including the latest movement on the point spreads.

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Illinois

Who: No. 5-seed Ohio State Buckeyes (21-8, 12-8 in the Big Ten) vs No. 2 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (22-6, 16-4 in the Big Ten)

No. 5-seed Ohio State Buckeyes (21-8, 12-8 in the Big Ten) vs No. 2 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (22-6, 16-4 in the Big Ten) When : 3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 14.

: 3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 14. Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. Latest Line: Illinois is a 6-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 11 a.m. on Saturday. The over/under is 147.5.

Illinois is a 6-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 11 a.m. on Saturday. The over/under is 147.5. Nugget to know: There's no question that 7-foot Illinois center Kofi Cockburn is an intimidating presence, but don't forget the Ohio State's E.J. Liddell has huge games against the Illini, too. He had 26 points in the Buckeyes' win at Illinois in January, and 19 last week in the loss in Columbus.

There's no question that 7-foot Illinois center Kofi Cockburn is an intimidating presence, but don't forget the Ohio State's E.J. Liddell has huge games against the Illini, too. He had 26 points in the Buckeyes' win at Illinois in January, and 19 last week in the loss in Columbus. Poll rankings: Ohio State is No. 9 in AP, and No. 10 in the Coaches poll. They were as high as No. 4 prior to their four-game losing streak. Illinois is No. 3 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls, its highest ranking of the year.

Ohio State is No. 9 in AP, and No. 10 in the Coaches poll. They were as high as No. 4 prior to their four-game losing streak. Illinois is No. 3 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls, its highest ranking of the year. Kenpom.com rankings: Ohio State is ranked No. 7 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Illinois is No. 3, behind only Gonzaga and Michigan.

Ohio State is ranked No. 7 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Illinois is No. 3, behind only Gonzaga and Michigan. Last time out: Ohio State has won three straight in the tournament, beating Minnesota and Purdue, and then defeating top-seed Michigan 68-67 in the semifinals on Saturday. Illinois beat Rutgers soundly in the quarterfinals, and then toppled archrival Iowa 82-71 in Saturday's semifinals.

Ohio State has won three straight in the tournament, beating Minnesota and Purdue, and then defeating top-seed Michigan 68-67 in the semifinals on Saturday. Illinois beat Rutgers soundly in the quarterfinals, and then toppled archrival Iowa 82-71 in Saturday's semifinals. TV: CBS

CBS Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery and Grant Hill (color commentary) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline).

Big Ten Tournament

Here is the complete Big Ten Tournament schedule, with game times and television information:

Wednesday, March 10 (First Round)

Game 1 – Minnesota 51, Northwestern 46

Game 2 – Penn State 72, Nebraska 66

Thursday, March 11 (Second Round)

Game 3 – Maryland 68, Michigan State 57

Game 4 – Ohio State 79, Minnesota 75

Game 5 – Rutgers 61, Indiana 50

Game 6 – Wisconsin 75, Penn State 74

Friday, March 12 (Quarterfinals)

Game 7 – Michigan 79, Maryland 66

Game 8 – Ohio State 87, Purdue 79 (OT)

Game 9 –Illinois 90. Rutgers 61

Game 10 – Iowa 62, Wisconsin 57

Saturday, March 13 (Semifinals)

Game 11 – Ohio State 68, Michigan 67

Game 12 – Illinois 82, Iowa 71

Sunday, March 14 (Championship)

Game 13 – No. 5 seed Ohio State vs. Game 12 winner – 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)

Related stories on Big Ten basketball