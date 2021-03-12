Bracket Watch: Whose Bubble May Be About to Burst?

Here we go! It’s officially Championship Week, and as we count down to Selection Sunday, Sports Illustrated will keep you updated on all the latest movement around the bracket throughout the week. Stay tuned as more teams punch their tickets, bid-stealers wreak havoc on the bubble and bubble teams make their final plea to the selection committee.

Friday's games to watch:

Ohio State vs. Purdue, Big Ten quarterfinal: This is a game with significant seeding implications. Ohio State can virtually lock up a No. 2 seed with a win in this one, but would be in real danger of dropping a line to a No. 3 with a loss. Meanwhile, Purdue could make its case for a No. 3 with a convincing win in Indianapolis.

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall, Big East semifinal: Simply put, this is a must-win for Seton Hall. I don’t see how it'll get in without beating the Hoyas on Friday evening, and even a victory might not be quite enough. It would certainly draw the Pirates closer to that last spot in the field though, while also giving them a shot at the conference's autobid Saturday night.

Colorado State vs. Utah State, Mountain West semifinal: This is an absolutely critical game between two bubble teams. Colorado State might be able to afford a loss—it would move it down a bit, but not too much. It would certainly make things more difficult for the Rams, though. Utah State absolutely needs this game. A win may not lock the Aggies in, but it would certainly be a huge boost for them.

Ole Miss vs. LSU, SEC quarterfinal: Ole Miss is quietly on the bubble, and one more Quadrant 1 win today against LSU would bring it very close to the cut line. The Rebels need to be Georgetown and Colorado State fans today.

On the Bubble

Last Four Byes:

Louisville

Michigan State

VCU

Colorado State

Last Four In:

Drake

Wichita State

Saint Louis

Utah State

First Four Out:

Syracuse

Seton Hall

Boise State

Ole Miss

Next Four Out:

Xavier

St. John's

Duke

Memphis

Utah State jumps into the field following its convincing win over UNLV and Boise State’s loss to Nevada in Mountain West quarterfinal action. The Broncos have now lost four in a row, and their at-large hopes look bleak. Meanwhile, the Aggies live to fight another day and earn a date with fellow bubble club Colorado State.

Saint Louis fans were the biggest Virginia fans in the world Thursday afternoon, and the roar from Billiken nation must have been deafening when the Cavs snuck past Syracuse. The Orange are still under consideration, but I project they’ll come up just short when all is said and done. That leaves Saint Louis in the field—for now. On Friday, it would love to see Wichita State get upset early in the AAC tournament, Georgetown to beat Seton Hall and LSU to beat Ole Miss. The same goes for teams like Drake and Syracuse who’ve been eliminated and can only just wait around—root for the bubble to lose.

At this point, the teams in my “Next Four Out” are no longer in serious consideration for a bid. Nine teams are battling for the remaining five spots in the field; Colorado State and the whole “Last Four In” group are on the right side of things right now, while the full “First Four Out” remain in the mix.

*Indicates team has secured its conference's automatic bid

Gonzaga Region

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's*/Coppin State

No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 UConn

No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 12 Drake/Utah State

No. 4 Villanova vs. No. 13 Toledo

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Colorado State

No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 14 UNC Greensboro*

No. 7 Loyola Chicago* vs. No. 10 St. Bonaventure

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Drexel*

Gonzaga trailed late against a feisty BYU club in the WCC championship Tuesday night, but a late surge led by Jalen Suggs allowed the Bulldogs to complete an undefeated regular season. With that, Gonzaga is now a lock for the No. 1 overall seed in this year’s field. No matter what happens between now and Selection Sunday, the Zags will be the first school to hear its name called.

Ohio State’s slide continued over the weekend with a loss to Illinois, the Buckeyes’ fourth in a row. They stay on the No. 2 line for now, but another win in the Big Ten tournament might be necessary to lock in that spot. OSU’s seven Quad 1 wins are tied for third nationally, and combined with a No. 9 NET ranking, the team is positioned well.

Baylor Region

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Oral Roberts*

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 LSU

No. 5 USC vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara

No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 Western Kentucky

No. 6 Missouri vs. No. 11 VCU

No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian

No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 UCLA

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Cleveland State

Oklahoma State’s meteoric rise continues, as the Cowboys won again against West Virginia in the Big 12 quarterfinals to continue to add impressive wins to their résumé. Like with Missouri, the NET and KenPom aren’t big believers in OSU, but its body of work is difficult to ignore. My hunch is those metrics will cap Oklahoma State at a No. 3 seed no matter how it finishes at the Big 12 tournament.

One team I’m curious to figure out what the committee will do with is Missouri. The Tigers are one of nine teams in college basketball with seven Quad 1 wins, but their No. 43 NET is closer to that of a bubble team’s than a top-five seed. A strong showing in in Nashville this week would bolster the Tigers’ case to move up the seed list.

Michigan Region

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Appalachian State*

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Rutgers

No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Winthrop*

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Colgate

No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Michigan State

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 Morehead State*

No. 7 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Georgia Tech

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon*

Michigan stays our No. 3 overall seed for now despite Sunday's loss to Michigan State. However, the margin between the Wolverines and Illinois is shrinking and could vanish depending on results at the Big Ten tournament. A head-to-head matchup in the championship game would be the easiest way to settle the debate, but it’s far from a lock both teams will get that far.

One story line also worth watching, particularly as more and more No. 1 seeds get knocked out of mid-major conference tournaments, is how mid-majors move up the seed list. Using the example of Morehead State, when the Eagles punched their ticket on Saturday night they were probably looking at a No. 15 seed. Losses around them have already moved them up to a No. 14, and it’s possible enough upsets could happen that Morehead State will move up to a No. 13. That move can be the difference between having a chance to pull an upset and not.

Illinois Region

No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 16 Hartford/Prairie View A&M

No. 8 BYU vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech

No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 Wichita State/Saint Louis

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 Liberty*

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Louisville

No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 14 Southern Utah

No. 7 San Diego State vs. No. 10 Maryland

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Iona

West Virginia had been charging hard for a No. 2 seed, but its hopes of sneaking past Ohio State or another team on the fringes took a big hit when the Mountaineers lost to Oklahoma State this weekend and then again on Thursday when they lost a rematch with the Cowboys in the Big 12 quarters.

Sweeney's full March Madness projection, as of March 12:

