Bracket Set For ''Assembly Ball'' Team in TBT Tournament Next Month
A team of Indiana basketball alumni are back for another run in The Basketball Tournament — a $1 million winner-take-all summer-time event — and now the Assembly Ball team knows their first opponent and game time.
Assembly Ball is the co-host of the Indianapolis Regional along with All Good Dawgs, a team of Butler alums. The event start July 19 at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler campus in Indianapolis.
Assembly Ball is the No. 2 seed in the eight-team regional, one of eight regionals across the country. They will play their first game at 4 p.m. ET on July 19 against a team called Fall Harder, a first-time entrant organized by Indiana native and former Virginia standout Kyle Guy. The game will be televised on FOX Sports 1.
Assembly Ball is organized by former Hoosier star Christian Watford. The roster includes James Blackmon Jr. (2014-17), Al Durham (2017-21), Yog Ferrell (2012-16), Jordan Hulls (2009-13), Miller Kopp (2021-23), Juwan Morgan (2015-19), Race Thompson (2019-23), Troy Williams (2013-16) and Watford. There may be a few more players added before the event.
Carmen’s Crew, an Ohio State alumni team, is the top seed. Other teams are fourth-seeded Locked in Elite, fifth-seeded Fort Wayne Champs, sixth-seeded Shield 219 — a Valparaiso Alumni team — seventh-seeded Fail Harder, and eighth-seeded GoTime Green Machine.
All Good Dawgs will face Shield 219 in the opening round on Saturday, July 19, at 2 p.m. ET. If Assembly Ball and All Good Dawgs both advance to the second round, they will face each other on Monday, July 21, at 8 p.m. ET.
The Indianapolis Regional championship game is Tuesday, July 22 at 8 p.m. ET. on FOX Sports 2. The winner of the Indianapolis Regional will play the winner of the Syracuse Regional in the quarterfinals on Sunday, July 27, at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports 1. The semifinals and $1 million winner-take-all championship game will be July 31 and Aug. 3.
For more information and Indianapolis Regional tickets, visit https://tbthoops.com/tickets/indianapolis