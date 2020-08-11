HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Report: Indiana Assistant Bruiser Flint to Join John Calipari's Staff at Kentucky

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana assistant coach Bruiser Flint is reportedly leaving the Hoosiers to reunite with John Calipari at Kentucky.

Flint was an assistant for Calipari for seven years at UMass in the late 1990's.

The position came available after Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne officially joined Tom Thibodeau's coaching staff on the New York Knicks.

Flint spent four seasons at Indiana, where he helped bring in some impressive recruiting classes, including the No. 7 recruiting class nationally in 2018 and No. 13 class in 2020. 

It was also with Flint's help that for the first time ever, Indiana brought in three straight Indiana Mr. Basketball winners — Romeo Langford (2018), Trayce Jackson-Davis (2019) and Anthony Leal (2020).

Bruiser Flint
Bruiser Flint (right) is reportedly leaving Indiana to join Kentucky.Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports

Flint has over 30 years of coaching experience. When he was the head coach at UMass (1996-2001) and Drexel (2001-2016), he was named Colonial Athletic Association Coach of the Year four times (2002, 2004, 2009 and 2012). He also won NABC District Coach of the Year four times as well (1998, 2007, 2009 and 2012).

As Flint joins the Wildcats, Indiana will begin its search for a replacement to join Archie Miller's staff.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

My Two Cents: Tom Allen Says Sound Medical Plan in Place to Play Football This Fall

Indiana coach Tom Allen joined several other Big Ten colleagues and players in speaking out on Monday about continuing the season, saying the medical plans in place can keep players safe.

Tom Brew

LIVE BLOG: Big Ten Presidents to Meet Tuesday Morning Regarding Football Decision

The Big Ten's presidents met Monday night, but no decision has been made yet on the state of the fall college football season. Their decision is expected to be announced Tuesday.

Dylan Wallace

Brady Feeney Wants to Play, But 'We Need it to Be Safe'

Indiana freshman offensive lineman Brady Feeney went to Twitter Monday morning to weigh in on the canceling of the fall football season, and Indiana coach Tom Allen said players have been positive in the first four practices.

Tom Brew

Dan Patrick: Indiana Voted No to Play in Fall

According to Dan Patrick, Indiana is one of 12 teams in the Big Ten that voted no to playing college football this fall.

Dylan Wallace

My Two Cents: Once Again, No One Listening to College Football Players

Presidents and school chancellors appear to be on the verge of blowing up the fall college football season, and they're doing it without even talking to the guys who play the games.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Top High School Players Show Out at Battle of the Brands Event

Players such as CJ Gunn, Blake Wesley, Will Lovings-Watts and more put on impressive performances at the Battle of the Brands event in Noblesville.

Dylan Wallace

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 8): Olapido, Warren Help Pacers Beat Lakers on National TV

The Indiana Pacers proved to the nation Saturday night that they'll be a tough out in the players after beating LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on national television.

Tom Brew

Logan Duncomb, Trey Kaufman Dominate as Indiana Elite Shines in Battle of the Brands

Indiana commit Logan Duncomb and Indiana target Trey Kaufman were teammates on Saturday and stole the show for Indiana Elite as they went undefeated at the Battle of the Brands.

Dylan Wallace

My Two Cents: Hoosiers Strap on Pads, But Will it Matter in the End?

Indiana was the first Big Ten to practice in pads on Saturday, but then Big Ten presidents pulled the plug on that. Now the season might be in jeopardy again.

Tom Brew

Indiana Football Wants to be 'Big Dogs' in the Big Ten

Stevie Scott and Whop Philyor talked to the media about their excitement regarding Indiana's season and how they are embracing the tough schedule.

Dylan Wallace