Report: Indiana Assistant Bruiser Flint to Join John Calipari's Staff at Kentucky

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana assistant coach Bruiser Flint is reportedly leaving the Hoosiers to reunite with John Calipari at Kentucky.

Flint was an assistant for Calipari for seven years at UMass in the late 1990's.

The position came available after Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne officially joined Tom Thibodeau's coaching staff on the New York Knicks.

Flint spent four seasons at Indiana, where he helped bring in some impressive recruiting classes, including the No. 7 recruiting class nationally in 2018 and No. 13 class in 2020.

It was also with Flint's help that for the first time ever, Indiana brought in three straight Indiana Mr. Basketball winners — Romeo Langford (2018), Trayce Jackson-Davis (2019) and Anthony Leal (2020).

Bruiser Flint (right) is reportedly leaving Indiana to join Kentucky. Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports

Flint has over 30 years of coaching experience. When he was the head coach at UMass (1996-2001) and Drexel (2001-2016), he was named Colonial Athletic Association Coach of the Year four times (2002, 2004, 2009 and 2012). He also won NABC District Coach of the Year four times as well (1998, 2007, 2009 and 2012).

As Flint joins the Wildcats, Indiana will begin its search for a replacement to join Archie Miller's staff.