My Two Cents: Despite Win, Hoosiers a Very Fragile Team Right Now

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- The Archie Miller era at Indiana was all set to implode Wednesday night. The dynamite was packed nicely in every corner of Assembly Hall, and the matches were lit. It was that close to ... boom!

Miller's Indiana basketball team was down 10 to a Northwestern squad that may not win a Big Ten game all year. The young Wildcats are so depleted right now that they can't even scrimmage with their own roster of scholarship players. And their best scorer and future star, Boo Buie, was on the bench in street clothes.

Still, down 10. With just 12 minutes to go, on your own home court, no less, with thousands of silent, bored, "show me something ... anything'' fans wondering what the hell is going on to their beloved program.

Indiana's response?

They missed six shots in a row over the next two-plus minutes. Still down 10. Strike the match and end this debacle already.

But then something happened. Junior Justin Smith, a smart kid with great athletic ability who fades in and out of games like a 1950s TV set and is one of the most frustrating Indiana players in recent memory, made a jump shot, got a steal and then hit a free throw. Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis, the team's best player, made a basket and junior Al Durham, trying to will his team to victory, kept attacking the basket and getting fouled. He made 5 of 6 free throws, and suddenly the game was tied 50-all.

Northwestern made another run to get up 59-54 with 3:20 to go, but they wouldn't score another field goal until the final second. Indiana stormed back with five points each from Jackson-Davis and Smith, and sealed it with two more free throws from Durham.

Just like that, it was over. Put the matches back in your pocket, and cover up those fuses. Detonation diverted.

For now.

Beating Northwestern in and of itself means nothing really, other than what the alternative might have been. This team is a mess right now, a complete mess, but it still somehow found a way to overcome adversity in the final quarter of the game—twice no less. The most frustrating part about this group is how they drop their heads and mope at the first sign of trouble, but that didn't happen Wednesday night.

They found a way, somehow.

Indiana is 12-3 right now, and 2-2 in the Big Ten. But if numbers ever didn't tell the story, that's it. There are problems, collectively and individually, everywhere.

For instance:

Smith had five turnovers in the first half and seemed completely disinterested. There even seemed to be a courtside dust-up between Smith and Miller at one point. But then he played his tail off down the stretch to help this team win, finishing with 18 points.

Devonte Green, a senior captain, seemed even less interested. He was 0-for-6 from the field, made a lot of bad decisions and moped as he walked to the end of the bench. He didn't play the last 11 minutes of the game, when the Hoosiers were making their comeback. Maybe he's hurt again, I don't know. No one's talking about that. But he didn't help any.

They were, quite frankly, better off without him.

There's something going on between Miller and Green, and it isn't good. Maybe the bench was the right place for him. Maybe it's best if he stays there, too. He's not helping ... at all. Maybe we've lost him for good right now.

But it's Devonte Green. We've seen this for four years. And we know what will happen Saturday against Ohio State. He may be a non-caring no-show again, or he might light them up for 30, like he did to No. 10-ranked Florida State in December.

Sadly, we have absolutely no idea.

What we see with this team is a disconnect that shouldn't still be there in January. Part of it, I think, has been the fact that sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee has missed so much time with multiple injuries. He's out there now, and he made some huge plays down the stretch to help this team win, but he also played 18 minutes and never scored. Indiana needs him, because his work ethic is never questioned, unlike some of his teammates.

There's no rhythm to how this team plays. Trying to play 11 guys doesn't seem to be working right now, and Miller even hinted that it might be time to shorten the rotation. I said that after Maryland, and I think we're both right. Guys like De'Ron Davis and Jerome Hunter, who aren't doing much, need to sit. There are others, too.

And Green? Who knows. At their best, I trust Phinisee, Durham, Jackson-Davis, Smith and Joey Brunk right now. Armaan Franklin is a freshman, but I live with his mistakes because he's going to be a very good player for Indiana. I would take the 'good' Devonte Green, but not the sulking moper who doesn't listen to his coach.

The rest of them, they're just not doing much. Maybe it's because they don't play enough, but it's January in the Big Ten, and it's not play-time anymore. Tinkering goes out the window. Play the five guys who want to play hard, run, rebound and defend, and take your chances.

I still think Indiana is a top-five team in the Big Ten at its best, but we just don't see its best for long enough stretches. Barely beating bottom-feeders Nebraska and Northwestern at home doesn't prove much. At its worst, Indiana might be the 12th-best team in the league.

To see them come back is great, but there are clearly issues that need to get resolved. Indiana is a projected underdog in six of its next seven games, but even at Nebraska isn't a lock.

I keep thinking back to the Florida State game in early December. The Seminoles are the best team Indiana has played all year, and the Hoosiers won by 16! So, yes, they are capable.

Assembly Hall is going to packed to the rafters on Saturday afternoon for the game with Ohio State. Indiana could win by 20 ... or lose by 30.

We're supposed to know what to expect in this business, but I have no idea. This Indiana team at its best could be pretty good.

But can we see that? Can we get their best?

I have no idea. So keep those matches handy.