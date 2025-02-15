Curt Cignetti Shoots Down Involvement In Men's Basketball Coach Search
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti has his eyes on everything - including when his name is mentioned in conjunction with the Hoosiers' men's basketball search.
On Saturday, Adam Zagoria - a reporter who covers college athletics for several publications on the East Coast - mentioned in a post on X that Cignetti was advocating for Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington behind the scenes. Cignetti and Byington were both at James Madison at the same time from 2020-23.
"I'm told Curt Cignetti is pushing for him at Indiana & he presumably has juice now after the football season," Zagoria reported.
Cignetti answered the post and cleared the air as far as his involvement in Indiana's basketball search.
"Not true. Scott Dolson knows alot more about basketball than I do. I have my own team to focus on," Cignetti responded.
Cignetti doesn't post very often on social media, but when he does, it's occasionally in response to falsehoods he finds on the forum.
In September, Cignetti responded to a post that suggested he was using Indiana's basketball recruiting loss to Maryland in gaining the services of Derik Queen as motivation for the Hoosiers' football game against the Terrapins.
Cignetti's post simply said, "not true".
It's worth mentioning that Cignetti's denial of his involvement doesn't mean the Hoosiers might not be interested in Byington. Vanderbilt is 17-7 in Byington's first season with the Commodores. He has a career record of 230-140 at Georgia Southern, James Madison and Vanderbilt.
