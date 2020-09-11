NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 10): Season on Brink Now for Eric Gordon, Rockets after Game 4 Loss

The Houston Rockets are all in with playing small and beating teams with three-pointers. But there are occasions when that plan backfires, and that was certainly the case on Thursday night in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

All of the statistical categories that matter a lot — points in the paints, rebounds, transition points — heavily favored the Lakers, and they won 110-100 in a game that wasn't nearly that close. The Lakers led by 23 at one point in the fourth quarter.

"We got down on ourselves a little bit," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said postgame. "We’ve been battling uphill the last three or four days. We’ll lay it out on the line [in Game 5] and go from there."

Former Indiana star Eric Gordon had 19 points, and led the Rockets with four three-pointers. Russell Westbrook scored 25 for Houston, but All-Star James Harden really struggled, making only 2-of-11 shots from the field.

Anthony Davis led all scorers with 29 points and LeBron James quietly fell one assist short of a triple-double. He had 16 points, 15 rebounds and 9 assists and now the Lakers are only one win away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2010.

