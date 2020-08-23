NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 22): Eric Gordon, Rockets Fall in OT

Eric Gordon and the Houston Rockets let a five-point slip away in the final minute and then lost in overtime to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, and now they have a series on their hands.

The Thunder won 119-107 in overtime, with veteran Chris Paul leading the way with 26 points. Houston leads the series 2-1.

The Rockets have been a bit fortunate thus far because All-Star James Harden and Gordon still haven't gotten hot from three-point range in this series. Gordon scored 18 points on Saturday, but he was just 2-for-10 from three-point range. Harden was just 3-for-13, but still scored 38 points.

Despite that, the game was there for the taking but the Rockets couldn't close it out

"We definitely let one get away, especially in that last minute," Harden said postgame "Throughout the course of the game, we just made too many mental mistakes and gave them too many opportunities to score. It's that simple."

Houston coach Mike D'Antoni told his team after the game to correct its mistakes and move on quickly from this one. Game 4 is on Monday.

"They executed and some things just messed up a little bit for us," he said. "So I just told them you don't get too high or get to the low, it's one game."

Saturday's other games

Miami 124, Indiana Pacers 115: The Pacers slipped into a huge hole with the loss, now trailing the series 3-0. Former Hoosier Victor Oladipo scored 20 points for Indiana, who rallied from a 20-point deficit, cutting the lead to two. For the complete game story, CLICK HERE

Sunday's games