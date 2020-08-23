SI.com
NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 22): Eric Gordon, Rockets Fall in OT

Tom Brew

Eric Gordon and the Houston Rockets let a five-point slip away in the final minute and then lost in overtime to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, and now they have a series on their hands.

The Thunder won 119-107 in overtime, with veteran Chris Paul leading the way with 26 points. Houston leads the series 2-1.

The Rockets have been a bit fortunate thus far because All-Star James Harden and Gordon still haven't gotten hot from three-point range in this series. Gordon scored 18 points on Saturday, but he was just 2-for-10 from three-point range. Harden was just 3-for-13, but still scored 38 points.

Despite that, the game was there for the taking but the Rockets couldn't close it out

"We definitely let one get away, especially in that last minute," Harden said postgame "Throughout the course of the game, we just made too many mental mistakes and gave them too many opportunities to score. It's that simple."

Houston coach Mike D'Antoni told his team after the game to correct its mistakes and move on quickly from this one. Game 4 is on Monday.

"They executed and some things just messed up a little bit for us," he said. "So I just told them you don't get too high or get to the low, it's one game."

Saturday's other games

  • Miami 124, Indiana Pacers 115: The Pacers slipped into a huge hole with the loss, now trailing the series 3-0. Former Hoosier Victor Oladipo scored 20 points for Indiana, who rallied from a 20-point deficit, cutting the lead to two. For the complete game story, CLICK HERE
  • Milwaukee Bucks 121, Orlando Magic 107: The top-seeded Bucks led from start to finish in blowing out Orlando and taking a 2-1 series lead. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 35 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists. He was efficient, making 12 of 14 shots from the field, and the first player in NBA playoff history to go 35/10/85% or better.
  • Los Angeles Lakers 116, vs. Portland Trail Blazers 108: The Lakers pulled ahead in the series, with LeBron James (38 points) and Anthony Davis (29 points) leading the way.

Sunday's games

  • Philadephia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics, 1 p.m. (TV: ABC): The Celtics lead the series 3-0 in this first-round battle of long-time rivals. Former Hoosier Romeo Langford has been seeing more playing time off the bench with starting guard Gordon Hayward out with an ankle injury. He's averaging 2.7 points a game in 11 minutes.
  • Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m. (TV: ABC): The Clippers lead the series 2-1. Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is a game-time decision with an ankle injury.
  • Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors, 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: TNT): The defending champion Raptors have a 3-0 series lead. Former Hoosier OG Anunoby has started all three games. He's averaging 8.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.
  • Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets, 4 p.m. ET (TV: TNT): The Jazz lead the series 2-1. Former Hoosier Juwan Morgan started the first two games for the Jazz when guard Michael Conley was gone for the birth of his child. Morgan came off the bench in Game 3, and thus far in the series, he is averaging .3.0 points and 4.3  rebounds so far in the series. Former Hoosier Noah Vonleh is on Denver's roster, but hasn't been playing much. He saw his first action in Game 3, playing the final three minutes of he blowout. He didn't score.
