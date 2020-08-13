NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 12): Eric Gordon Returns to Houston Rockets With Playoffs Nearing

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon played his first game in the NBA Restart on Wednesday, getting back just in time with the playoffs around the corner.

Gordon scored 13 points in 20 minutes, but the rust in his game was clearly evident in the Rockets' 108-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers. He was just 1-for-9 from three-point range and had six turnovers. Overall, he was 5-for-15 from the field in his first game back after suffering a severely sprained ankle during a scrimmage on July 28.

"[Gordon] is rusty," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said after the game. "I think it's good that he hit the floor today and he'll hit the floor Friday. He needs that work."

Even though Gordon struggled, the big thing was getting back out there and getting those 20 minutes of playing time under his belt. He'll get another run on Friday in the final playoff rehearsal against the Philadelphia 76ers.

"I felt pretty good out there," Gordon said. "I've still got to get my timing back right and mechanics of getting into my shot. That will come in time. But it was good to show explosiveness and all that."

The Rockets are beat up. All-Star James Harden has been great — he had 43 points Wednesday — but fellow All-Star Russell Westbrook is out with a quad injury and P.J. Tucker seemed to injure his hand in Wednesday's game. Houston is the likely fourth-seed in the Western Conference.

"We need to play well on Friday when we get [our team] together," D'Antoni said. "We're trying to get guys physically ready to go next week."

WEDNESDAY'S INDIANA PLAYERS

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

Wednesday's game: In that win over Gordon's Rockets, Victor Oladipo scored 16 points in a season-high 37 minutes, leading the Pacers to a big win without leading scorer T.J. Warren (foot). Oladipo tried to carry the load, and took 26 shots, also a season high, but was just 7-for-26 from the field and only 2-for-12 from three-point range. Getting those 37 minutes in showed that he's close to 100 percent finally, and certainly ready for the playoffs.

In that win over Gordon's Rockets, Victor Oladipo scored 16 points in a season-high 37 minutes, leading the Pacers to a big win without leading scorer T.J. Warren (foot). Oladipo tried to carry the load, and took 26 shots, also a season high, but was just 7-for-26 from the field and only 2-for-12 from three-point range. Getting those 37 minutes in showed that he's close to 100 percent finally, and certainly ready for the playoffs. Next game: Friday at 4 p.m. vs. the Miami Heat.

Friday at 4 p.m. vs. the Miami Heat. Team status: The Pacers and Heat are both 44-28, and outside of the bubble, this would have been a huge game for home-court advantage. Now, it doesn't matter. The winner gets the No. 4 seed, and they'll see each other again next week in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

Wednesday's game: OG Anunoby didn't play in the Raptors' 125-121 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in order to rest up for the playoffs. He has played in six games in the restart, averaging 9.8 points per game in 28 minutes per game

OG Anunoby didn't play in the Raptors' 125-121 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in order to rest up for the playoffs. He has played in six games in the restart, averaging 9.8 points per game in 28 minutes per game Next game: Friday at 1:30 p.m. vs. the Denver Nuggets.

Friday at 1:30 p.m. vs. the Denver Nuggets. Team status: The Raptors are 52-19 and the defending NBA champions are locked in to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They'll see the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs next week.

Noah Vonleh, Denver Nuggets

Wednesday's game: Noah Vonleh scored one point in four minutes of playing time in the Nuggets' 124-111 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. It was only his second appearance in the restart, and in total he has scored three points in eight minutes.

Noah Vonleh scored one point in four minutes of playing time in the Nuggets' 124-111 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. It was only his second appearance in the restart, and in total he has scored three points in eight minutes. Next game: Friday at 1:30 p.m. vs. the Toronto Raptors.

Friday at 1:30 p.m. vs. the Toronto Raptors. Team status: The Nuggets are 46-26 and locked in to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

INDIANA'S OTHER PLAYERS IN THE NBA

Thomas Bryant, Washington Wizards

Restart review: Thomas Bryant has played all seven games during the restart, and he has averaged 17.4 points and 8,8 rebounds and played well.

Thomas Bryant has played all seven games during the restart, and he has averaged 17.4 points and 8,8 rebounds and played well. Next game: Thursday at Noon ET vs. the Boston Celtics.

Thursday at Noon ET vs. the Boston Celtics. Team status: The Wizards are 24-47 and eliminated from the playoffs. They were a long-shot to make it anyway, but they haven't been good inside the Orlando bubble, losing all seven games.

Romeo Langford, Boston Celtics

Restart review: Romeo Langford has played in just four games during the restart, and has scored just four points in 42 total minutes of playing time.

Romeo Langford has played in just four games during the restart, and has scored just four points in 42 total minutes of playing time. Next game: Thursday at Noon ET vs. the Washington Wizards.

Thursday at Noon ET vs. the Washington Wizards. Team status: The Celtics are 48-23 and locked in to the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They'll square off with the Philadelphia 76ers next week.

Yogi Ferrell, Sacramento Kings

Restart review: Yogi Ferrell has played in five games during the restart, and he's been productive in very limited playing time, scoring 22 points in 25 minutes.

Yogi Ferrell has played in five games during the restart, and he's been productive in very limited playing time, scoring 22 points in 25 minutes. Next game: Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. Team status: The Kings are 30-41 and eliminated from the playoffs.

Juwan Morgan, Utah Jazz

Restart review: Juwan Morgan has played in only four games during the restart, and only had one game where he got substantial playing time, getting 25 minutes in last Friday against the Spurs, scoring four points. During the restart, he's scored 11 points total.

Juwan Morgan has played in only four games during the restart, and only had one game where he got substantial playing time, getting 25 minutes in last Friday against the Spurs, scoring four points. During the restart, he's scored 11 points total. Next game: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET vs. the San Antonio Spurs.

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET vs. the San Antonio Spurs. Team status: The Jazz are 43-28 and have qualified for the playoffs. They are the likely No. 6-seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Thursday's best NBA video

Portland's Damien Lillard has been a scoring machine during the NBA Restart. Here's why.