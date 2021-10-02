Fans Express Excitement about Indiana Basketball at Hoosier Hysteria

It's only fitting that as the fans return to Assembly Hall for Hoosier Hysteria, we hear what some of them have to say about their excitement level about the Hoosiers this season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana junior Corey Schonberg came to Indiana from Philadelphia, and the last time he was at a Hoosier game was his freshman year.

As Schonberg filed into Assembly Hall Saturday for 2021 Hoosier Hysteria, and fans returned for the first time in over 500 days, he was shocked at the attendance.

"To see that many people here for something that's not even a game is pretty cool," Schonberg said. "It's a lot of fun. It's good to see the stadium filled."

Some of Schonberg's friends were playing in the Candy Stripe Classic championship game before the event kicked off, and they ended up winning it. The Candy Stripe Classic is a 3-on-3 tournament for Indiana students, and the two top teams get to play on Assembly Hall before Hoosier Hysteria.

Since Mike Woodson has been hired, Schonberg has been excited about what he's brought to the table so far.

"Indiana is my team now. They haven't been that good since I've been here, but Mike Woodson is back and they got some good recruits. Hopefully we're good. Hopefully this is a competitive season and we see them in the big dance," he said.

He believes Woodson is a very respected guy, definitely knows his basketball, and he's excited about the transfers Indiana has brought in from Northwestern and Pittsburgh, which is Miller Kopp and Xavier Johnson.

"It's all about chemistry," Schonberg said. "If these guys figure it out, the fans will be behind them and they'll have a good season hopefully."

The excitement Schonberg has was shared with most fans throughout Assembly Hall.

Mike Creamer from Jeffersonville felt like Hoosier Hysteria was a representation about the improvements the world has made in the past year.

"It just gives you a sense of normalcy," Creamer said. "We're moving forward as a country, we're getting it done and we can come enjoy college sports again."

He, too, shares the optimism like many do about Woodson.

"It's amazing," Creamer said. "Coach Woodson has such a background behind him. It can't do anything but help the program."

Creamer has been a fan of Indiana since being about a 11 years old, which has been a 48-year fandom.

Brian Nanz, who was sitting with Creamer, went to school in the Mike Davis years, and his senior year was national championship season in 2002.

He has been coming to games off and on since then, and he's ready for a new era of Indiana basketball.

"I'm super happy about it," he said about Woodson. "Very excited. Love what he's done so far. Great things ahead of him."

The third member of their party was Henry Lucker, a younger boy who was making his first trip to Hoosier Hysteria and first time being in Assembly Hall as well.

One of the things Lucker was most excited for was the dunk contest, which Trayce Jackson-Davis won the second time in his Indiana career.

"He's a brand new IU fan," Nanz said. "I'm excited for him to have a great time."

They were also all excited to see the Indiana women's program as well, who is fresh off its first trip ever to the Elite Eight.

Creamer believes the rise of the women’s program, as well as other Indiana sports, has made this a fun time to be a Hoosier fan.

"It's amazing to see the ladies have success," Creamer said. "Finally, we're giving props to the girls as we should've been doing years ago. Not only is it nice to see the women's sports at Indiana, but the soccer teams, swimming and diving; it's nice that IU is a prestigious organization not just for your education but for sports."

