HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Father of Purdue Basketball Player Brandon Newman Dies of COVID-19

Tom Brew

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Decorated Chicago police officer Ronald Newman, the father of Purdue basketball player and former Valparaiso High School star Brandon Newman, passed away this weekend after contracting COVID-19. He was 59 years old.

Newman, who worked on Chicago's South Side and had earned more than 130 awards during his 20-year career with the Chicago Police Department, is the third officer from Chicago to die of the virus. More than 330 officers out on the front line daily have tested positive in the past month.

Brandon Newman is a freshman at Purdue. The 6-foot-4 guard redshirted during the 2019-20 season, but is expected to have a bright future with the Boilermakers. 

He was a  four-star recruit who finished second in the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball voting to Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis after averaging 27.2 points and 8.8 rebounds at Valparaiso. He was also a member of the 2019 Indiana All-Star team along with Jackson-Davis and Indiana's Armaan Franklin.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot and Acting Supt. David Brown announced the death of  Newman.

"I had the opportunity to speak with his widow and offered our deepest condolences to her and the family as well as our continued support for anything they need in this time of grief," Mayor Lightfoot said. "His wife works as a civilian employee for CPD's Office of Community Policing," Brown said. "This was truly a police family. It has sent shock waves through our department again."

.Newman’s last day of work was March 22 and he was admitted to a hospital four days later, Brown said.

“Officer Newman never shied away from a difficult assignment,” acting police Superintendent David Brown said at City Hall. "He worked a tough neighborhood and would quickly respond to officers calling for backup.

“First responders cannot stay at home during this outbreak. We are out in the public, patrolling the streets and keeping people safe,” said Brown. “Today, there is one less officer that will be out on patrol. The city has lost a dedicated public servant, a husband, a father and a brave, courageous hero.”

Kevin Graham, president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, told the Chicago Tribune that it “lost a valued member of the (FOP), the police department lost a valued police officer and our society has lost someone that can just never be replaced."

At City Hall, Graham talked about how someone from his office who worked with Newman for a number of years said of him, “the people of the city of Chicago could go to sleep every night knowing that Ron was out there protecting them, and that they should feel safe … Ron was a person that everyone liked to work with.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

My Two Cents: Readers' Final Grades on Indiana Aren't Much Different

One of the greatest things about Indiana's fan base is that they're always willing to share their opinions, and it's no different through our "Final Grades' series.

Tom Brew

by

Aaroneous_Monk

NCAA's Adjustment of Eligibility Requirements Might Ease Path for Lander to Indiana

With the COVID-19 pandemic interrupting the school year, the NCAA loosed its guidelines on Friday for incoming freshman to become eligible, and that might be good news for athletes looking to graduate early.

Tom Brew

by

IU 4 Life

Final Grades: Armaan Franklin Fights Through Freshman Growing Pains

Indiana guard Armaan Franklin had some magical moments during his freshman year with the Hoosiers, but there is still plenty of room for improvement going forward.

Tom Brew

Actor Brian Dennehy Dies; Played Bob Knight in 'Season on Brink' Movie

Brian Dennehy was probably best known for his roles in "Tommy Boy'' and "First Blood,'' but die-hard Indiana fans will always remember his as playing Bob Knight in ESPN's "Season on the Brink'' movie.

Tom Brew

Final Grades: Trayce Jackson-Davis Was Clearly Indiana's Best Player

At long last, high marks for an Indiana player in our series, as freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis moves to the head of his class and gets the only A-minus grade in our series.

Tom Brew

Former Center Grove Star Jovan Swann Transferring to Indiana

Swann is a graduate transfer from Stanford and is a standout 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive tackle who is eligible immediately.

Tom Brew

Coach: 'Would Have Never Guessed' That Damezi Anderson Would Struggle to Score

Indiana sophomore Damezi Anderson missed 18 straight shots to end his season, and he rarely played significant minutes the last half of the season, something of a shock from a prolific high school scorer.

Tom Brew

Final Grades: Race Thompson Stepped Up When Hoosiers Needed Him the Most

Race Thompson, the backup big man for Indiana, had a nice finish to the season, right when the Hoosiers for looking for a pick-me-up.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier Juwan Morgan Donates Groceries in Missouri Hometown

Former Indiana basketball star Juwan Morgan is back in his Missouri hometown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he donated groceries to more than 50 families on Saturday.

Tom Brew

Indiana Baseball: Richardson, Dunham Get Multiple Postseason Accolades

Indiana outfielders Grant Richardson and Elijah Dunham turned some heads during the Hoosiers' shortened season, receiving several postseason honors.

Tom Brew