Final 247Sports Rankings for Indiana Basketball's 2021 Commits

Indiana 2021 commits Tamar Bates and Logan Duncomb are the only two high school recruits for the Hoosiers this season. According to the final 247Sports recruiting rankings, Bates is the highest-ranked four-star recruit in the country.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — While coach Mike Woodson and the Indiana basketball program weren't successful in bringing any in-state recruits to Bloomington, the team still has a respectable 2021 recruiting class.

Four-star players Tamar Bates and Logan Duncomb combine for the 36th-ranked class in the country and the eighth-best in the Big Ten Conference. Both players rank inside the top-100 of the 247Sports final 2021 basketball recruiting rankings.

Here's a look at the updated rankings for the Hoosiers' incoming players according to the final Top247.

Tamar Bates, IMG Academy

Tamar Bates made a massive leap in many of the national recruiting rankings. The 6-foot-4 point guard from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, was rated as low as the 120th prospect dating back to last year. Now, Bates is the 26th-ranked player in the country, just one spot behind the five-star recruits.

Bates is the third-highest rated basketball player in the state of Florida and the fifth overall at his position. In his senior season, he averaged 11.4 points and shot 40% from the 3-point line. Before playing at IMG Academy, he averaged 22.1 points, five rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game as a junior at Piper High School in Kansas City, Kansas.

That season, Piper High School earned a 21-1 mark and a spot in the Class 4A state semifinals, but the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bates shot 58% from the floor, including 44.1% from 3-point range and 88% from the free-throw line.

He was originally committed to Texas, but after coach Shaka Smart left the Longhorns for Marquette, Bates was released from his letter of intent. He committed to the Hoosiers on April 19.

Bates is Indiana basketball's 11th-highest recruit in program history, coming in behind Khristian Lander in 2020 and Trayce Jackson-Davis in 2019.

Logan Duncomb, Archbishop Moeller

While Duncomb hasn't jumped in the rankings like Bates, he has slowly and steadily improved his ranking since 2020. At the start of last year, Duncomb was the 80th-ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He's crawled his way up to the 62nd overall player.

The 6-foot-9 center from Cincinnati, Ohio, is the second-highest rated player in his state and the 10th overall at his position. As a senior at Archbishop Moeller High School, he averaged 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game. He also recorded 2.3 assists and shot 59.9% from the floor in 23 games.

Duncomb led the Fighting Crusaders to an Ohio State Championship in 2019 and the top ranking in the state in 2020 before the season ended due to COVID-19.