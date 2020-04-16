Final Grades: Trayce Jackson-Davis Was Clearly Indiana's Best Player

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — He was an important recruit, and Trayce Jackson-Davis, as expected, became Indiana's most important player as well during the 2019-20 season. The 6-foot-9 forward from Greenwood, Ind. was that good.

Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers in scoring, rebounding, field goals, free throws and blocks. And he did all of that as the primary focus of opposing defenses, and succeeded anyway.

He had several huge games in Indiana's 20-12 season, and was a double-double beast, accomplishing the feat 12 times this season, with Indiana going 11-1 in those games. He received several postseason honors, including third-team all-Big Ten, first-team all Big Ten freshman team and Big Ten Freshman of the Week five different times.

Let's take a look at Jackson-Davis' season:

By the numbers

Games played: 32

Games started: 32

Minutes per game: 29.4

Points per game: 13.5

Assists per game: 1.2

Rebounds per game: 8.4

Field goal percentage: 56.6

3-point percentage: 0.0

Free throw percentage: 68.5

Best game

Indiana 68, Minnesota 56 on Feb. 16, 2020 in Minneapolis: It's one thing to completely dominate a game, but it's another thing when it's on the road late in the season with your team's NCAA tournament hopes on the line. That was especially true when Jackson-Davis scored a season-high 27 points and had 16 points in the big win at Minnesota.

The Barn is a tough place to play, and the Gophers have quality big men of their own. But Jackson-Davis was in attack mode all night, and he was also a great decision-maker. He made 11-of-15 shots from the field and 5-of-9 free throws. In 35 minutes of playing time, he also only had two turnovers on the night. He was a flat-out stud that night.

Things I liked

There is a rare and special smoothness to Jackson-Davis' game, and there's no doubt he's a pleasure to watch. He was clearly Indiana's best player this season, and there's not even a close second.

Indiana coach Archie Miller wanted Jackson-Davis to be an inside presence, and that's where he stayed. Most of his points came right around the rim, either in a set offense or on the run. He's very athletic with a nice scoring touch, and he attacks the rim as a great rebounder.

Just as importantly — if not more so — he was a great teammate. Even as a freshman, he was more than willing to push this team to a higher level, which happened with their first 20-win season in four years.

Things I didn't like

We can keep this short, because the only negative I've got on Trayce's game is that it seemed a bit limited at times this season. But, as we discussed in my interview with him in February — (see story link below) — that was sort of the plan from the coaching staff all along. They didn't want to overwhelm him during his freshman year.

He has more of a perimeter game than he showed this year, and he's been adamant about the fact that he played that way in high school. When he told me then that he'd be coming back for his sophomore year for sure, we talked about expanding his game. I'm looking forward to seeing that. So is he, as was obvious when he reached out to congratulate fellow Mr. Basketball honoree Anthony Leal last week.

Best video

Archie Miller's comments on Trayce Jackson-Davis midway through the season hit the nail on the head. Not only had everyone at Indiana realized that he had become the Hoosiers' most important player, but opposing coaches knew it, too. And they game-planned accordingly.

Learning how to deal with all the extra attention can be hard for a freshman, but Jackson-Davis handled it well. He had some of his best games late in the season.

Final Grade: A-minus

This is the tenth of our 11 "Final Grades'' story and it's the first A that I've doled out. It's well earned by Jackson-Davis. He's not perfect by any means — hence the minus — but he showed a lot of wonderful skill all year.

As we see improvement next year, I won't be a bit surprised if he wins the Big Ten Player of the Year award next year. He's that good — and he has the potential to be even better.

