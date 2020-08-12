Five Candidates Indiana's Archie Miller Should Consider to Replace Bruiser Flint

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After news broke Tuesday that former Indiana assistant basketball coach Bruiser Flint would be leaving for Kentucky to reunite with John Calipari, it means Indiana's search for an assistant coach begins.

Any time you've got an opening on your staff, it's fair to dream big and see who you can bring in. There are a number of candidates who will be considered for the position and would make a good fit.

Some are a reach, of course, but here are five candidates Archie Miller should consider to replaced Flint:

Mike Miller

Many fans want former NBA champion Mike Miller to come to Bloomington because they think if he does, that means his son, Mason Miller, who is a top 2021 recruit for Indiana, would also come.

But Miller brings more than just his son. After his successful NBA career, Miller joined Penny Hardaway’s staff at Memphis, where he spent two seasons and established himself as one of the top recruiters in the nation. On June 3, 2020, Miller resigned to spend time with his family.

Memphis Tigers Assistant Coach Mike Miller talks to his players as they take on the Temple Owls at the FedExForum on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal

Miller has ties with Tom Ostrom, as IU’s associate head coach worked at Florida as an administrative assistant and video coordinator while Miller was a player for the Gators.

Any time a coaching availability opens up at Indiana, fans clamor for them to bring in someone who can teach shooting since the Hoosiers have struggled from distance over the last few seasons. Miller could bring that, as he was a marksman in the NBA, shooting 41 percent from three over his 17-year career.

His son Mason is a shooter as well, and he said his dad taught him everything he knew. Miller could be a good fit in Bloomington.

A.J. Guyton

If there’s one former player Indiana fans would love to see back in the cream and crimson, it’s A.J. Guyton.

Whenever a coaching position pops up in Bloomington, Guyton’s name is brought to the forefront by Hoosier fans.

Guyton had a storied career at Indiana, winning Big Ten Player of the Year as a senior in 2000. He culminated his impressive Hoosier career with 2,100 points, 429 rebounds, 403 assists and 129 steals. He finished his tenure in Bloomington, and remains, fourth in school history in points and eighth in all-time assists.

Bloomington Flex coach A. J. Guyton leads the Flex against the Springfield Xpress, Tuesday, March 26, 2013, during an exhibition game at U.S. Cellular Coliseum. David Proeber/The Pantagraph

Guyton went on to play a short NBA career with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors before playing overseas.

He began his coaching career at Illinois Central College. He also coached some high school at Peoria High School and was an assistant for the Windy City Bulls, the Chicago Bulls’ G-League affiliate, so Guyton has coaching experience at all three levels.

He’s currently an assistant at Loyola University Maryland. Guyton would certainly be fan favorite if he returned to Bloomington.

Keith Smart

There is a Keith Smart statue inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. From his legendary shot to win the National Championship over Syracuse in 1987, Smart will forever be welcomed back to Bloomington.

His name is one that always arises when Indiana basketball has a coaching position available.

Smart has loads of coaching experience, mainly in the NBA. He has coached for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat and New York Knicks.

It’s unknown if Smart would be interested in coming to the college ranks, but if there’s one place that would accept him more than others, it would be Indiana.

The dynamic of Smart on the sideline in Bloomington with Miller running the show would be interesting, but it would certainly make the fans happy and his experience and NBA connections could be positive for the players.

The only issue is Smart wouldn’t have a lot of background in college recruiting, and Miller’s staff hits the recruiting scene hard.

Keith Smart, the hero of Indiana's 1987 national championship team, as plenty of experience as an NBA coach. Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports

Allen Griffin

Allen Griffin was an assistant coach for Archie Miller at Dayton, and Miller was the one that brought him in.

“Allen is extremely talented, not only as a coach, but as a role model,” Miller said after he hired him. “He really fits into our basketball program’s mission of the total development of our players, as well as the mentoring of young people as it relates to the University of Dayton as a whole. We are extremely excited to add him to our staff and look forward to his making an impact immediately.”

Griffin played collegiately at Syracuse from 1997-2001, where he ranks seventh in the program’s all-time assist category for a single season. Syracuse is where Griffin is currently coaching.

Syracuse Orange assistant coach Allen Griffin (left) and assistant coach Gerry McNamara (center) and associate head coach Adrian Autry (right) look on prior to the game against the Colgate Raiders. Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

He joined Jim Boeheim’s staff in 2017 — the same time Miller joined Indiana.

Griffin works primarily with the centers at Syracuse, which is what Mike Roberts does at Indiana, but Griffin is also involved in recruiting and opponent scouting for the Orange, which was what Flint did.

It might be hard to pull Griffin away from his alma mater, but he has the playing and coaching experience, as well as prior relationship with Miller, to be a good fit for the position.

Kevin Kuwik

Kevin Kuwik is another former assistant coach of Miller’s from Dayton. The more intriguing tidbit about Kuwik was that his name was brought up frequently last summer when Indiana was looking for a replacement for Ed Schilling, which ended up being Mike Roberts.

Kuwik has a lot of history in Indiana. He attended Notre Dame as an undergraduate and served as a student assistant under former NBA coach John MacLeod for three seasons.

He was also Director of Basketball Operations at Butler under Brad Stevens for one season.

Kevin Kuwik coached with Archie Miller at Dayton before taking an assistant role at Davidson. Tim Cowie/davidsonphotos.com

Before Miller brought him to Dayton, Kuwik worked under Thad Matta at Ohio State as the team’s video coordinator. Kuwik is currently an assistant coach at Davidson, and he has over 20 years of collegiate coaching experience.

“I am so excited to add Kevin to our staff here at the University of Dayton,” Miller said when he hired Kuwik. “He brings tremendous character, and knowledge of what it takes to be successful to our program. The winning environments he has been in, the coaches he’s worked for, and the players he’s impacted will help us create that culture of excellence we are after.”