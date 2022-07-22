Malik Reneau Brings Winning Mentality to Indiana Basketball

Malik Reneau grew up with a pair of built-in basketball coaches.

His mother, Melanie, who played college basketball, and his father, Patrick, would take Malik to the nearby outdoor courts in Miami, Fla. They'd teach Malik the intricacies of the sport and challenge each other to games of one-one-one to create a foundation for Malik's love for basketball.

Looking up to his parents, Malik knew from an early age that he wanted to be a basketball player. And as he embarked on his dream, his parents gave life advice on mental toughness, too.

"Just staying focused on myself and not worrying about other people on social media and stuff like that," Reneau said. "Just worrying about myself and staying in the gym and locked in."

A young Reneau learning the game from his parents eventually grew into a 6-foot-9, 235-pound, five-star recruit. He originally committed to his home-state Florida Gators, but re-opened his recruitment when head coach Mike White left to coach the Georgia Bulldogs.

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson was eager to add Reneau to the roster, joining Montverde Academy teammate and fellow five-star recruit Jalen Hood-Schifino. And when asked to described the skills he can use to impact Indiana as a freshman, Reneau was focused on the big picture.

"I'd say having a winning mentality," Reneau said. "Doing whatever it takes to help my team win, not only trying to score the basketball but help on the defensive end, set good screens to the point guards ... Just try to do all the little stuff, and that's what's going to help my game expand into scoring, and that's what's going to build my confidence up to be able to score the basketball and to play defense."

This winning mentality was clear throughout Reneau's high school career at Montverde Academy. Reneau was part of back-to-back GEICO National Championships during his junior and senior seasons. And in the most recent championship game, Reneau powered Montverde to a win with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Earlier this offseason, veteran Indiana forward Race Thompson said Reneau is bigger and stronger than he expected, and that he seems ready to play in the physical Big Ten. When Reneau arrived on campus, he sat down with Indiana's Director of Athletic Performance Clif Marshall to map out a strength and conditioning plan.

Reneau hopes to maintain his 235-pound frame while simultaneously building muscle. This aspect of Reneau's offseason has been especially important as he adjusts to the college game.

"We have been in the weight room and putting on the muscle and the strength that we need to compete with the older guys," Reneau said. "Because coming from high school to college is a big difference and the playing style and the toughness, so we have to get stronger, and Coach Clif is helping us do that."

Another point of transition for Reneau has been understanding Woodson's defensive schemes. Indiana had the best adjusted defensive efficiency of any Big Ten team last season, according to KenPom, and this will surely continue to be a focus for any Woodson-coached team. Reneau compared learning Woodson's defensive terminologies to being a sponge as he absorbs the game plan. He's also thankful for the veteran help during this process.

Indiana was full of newcomers during Woodson's first season, but the Hoosiers rank second in percentage of returning minutes heading into the 2022-2023 season. And so far, the veterans have worked to build team chemistry with Indiana's top-10 freshmen class through trips to the bowling alley, going out to eat and other team-bonding activities.

"The older guys, they are definitely trying to teach the younger guys how to compete at a high level all the time, with ultimately trying to get the Big Ten title," Reneau said.

Reneau approaches his freshman season on an Indiana team with a loaded front court. With the return of Thompson and potential Big Ten Player of the Year Trayce Jackson-Davis, Reneau has a chance to learn from two of the conference's top forwards. And as he works to adjust to the college game and find his role for Indiana, Renau is willing to do whatever it takes.

"To be a spark player for my teammates," Reneau said. "Whether it's coming off the bench or starting the game off or whatever it is, just really being that spark player for the team."

Related stories on Indiana basketball: