Five-Star Montverde Prospect Asa Newell Taking Official Visit to Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana coach Mike Woodson continues to pursue top talent from Montverde Academy.

This weekend, Indiana will host an official visit for five-star recruit Asa Newell.

In September, Newell's Montverde teammates and fellow five-star prospects Liam McNeeley and Derik Queen toured the Indiana campus. Current Indiana freshmen Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau won back-to-back GEICO National Championships as teammates at Montverde.

At 6-foot-9, 205 pounds, Newell has a smooth, lefty stroke from 3-point range, he handles the ball well in transition and his long arms allow him to rebound and block shots. Newell is ranked No. 5 in the nation by On3, No. 6 by 247Sports and Rivals and No. 23 by ESPN.

Newell spent his first two years at Choctawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and averaged 14 points and 8.7 rebounds as a sophomore. He announced over the summer that he will transfer to basketball powerhouse Montverde Academy for the 2022-2023 season. He also won a gold medal on the USA Basketball U17 World Cup team this summer.

Newell recently announced that he received an offer from Kansas, and he visited the University of Georgia in September. He also holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Texas, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

This will be the second trip to Bloomington, Ind. for Newell, who took an unofficial visit to Indiana June.

