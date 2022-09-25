Five-Star Montverde Teammates Derik Queen, Liam McNeeley Visit Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Coach Mike Woodson and the Indiana basketball program hosted official visits for two of the top high school basketball prospects over the weekend.

Derik Queen and Liam McNeeley are teammates at Montverde Academy, which is considered one of the nation's top high school basketball programs. And it looks like they might choose to team up in college.

Five-star recruits from Montverde Academy Derik Queen (right) and Liam McNeeley (left) pose in candy stripe pants during their official visits to Indiana University over the weekend. via @liammcneeley30 on Twitter

Queen is a 6-foot-9, 220-pound center ranked No. 15 overall in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite. He first went to high school at Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md., but transferred to Montverde for his sophomore year. According to Travis Branham, Queen is a candidate to reclassify into the class of 2023.

Queen is the No. 2 center in his class, and Indiana offered him a scholarship on Nov. 26, 2021. He played AAU basketball for Team Thrill, a member of the Under Armour Association.

Indiana currently has two commits in the class of 2023, guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton. In all likelihood, Indiana starting forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson will be gone following the 2022-23 season, making power forward and center positions of long-term need.

Here are Queen's highlights from his sophomore season at Montverde.

McNeeley is a 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward, and he is ranked No. 21 overall in the class of 2024. He attended John Paul II High School in Plano, Tex., but announced this summer that he will transfer to Montverde for his junior year.

McNeeley played AAU basketball for Drive Nation, which is part of the Nike EYBL circuit. He also helped Team USA win the gold medal at the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship. Here are some of McNeeley's highlights from his sophomore year at John Paul II.

In his first recruiting class as head coach at Indiana, Woodson landed two players from Montverde in five-star guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and five-star power forward Malik Reneau. Pulling from one of the top programs in the country is obviously good place to start, and we'll see if Woodson can continue this recruiting success with Queen and McNeeley.

