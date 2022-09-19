Beer Sales Added to Indiana Men's and Women's Basketball Games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University athletics announced on Monday that beer will be sold at men's and women's basketball games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall during the 2022-2023 season.

This concession option will debut at Hoosier Hysteria on Oct. 7.

“We continue to receive very positive feedback about our decision to introduce this option at a number of our other home sporting events, which makes this decision a logical next step in our ongoing efforts to improve the experience for our passionate Hoosier fans,” IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson said. “As we have done at our other venues, we will be diligent about promoting, encouraging, and supporting responsible behavior at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, beginning with Hoosier Hysteria.”

Beer was first sold at Indiana football games beginning in the 2019 season. It was added to baseball and softball games last spring, and most recently, men's and women's soccer this fall.

According to a press release from Indiana University athletics, encouraging responsible fan behavior and promoting alcohol safety continues to be a top priority. Every purchaser (who appears to be younger than 50) is required to present a valid, government-issued photographic identification documenting that he or she is 21 for every purchase of beer.

Purchasers are limited to two drinks per transaction, and beer sales end with 10 minutes remaining in the second half of men’s games, and at the end of the third quarter for women’s contests. No beer will be sold to a visibly intoxicated person. All servers have a current alcohol servers permit issued by the state of Indiana and have gone through and passed TEAM responsible alcohol service training.

Indiana men's basketball hosts exhibition games on Oct. 29 and Nov. 3, followed by the first official game on Nov. 7 against Morehead State. For the full schedule, CLICK HERE.

Indiana women's basketball hosts an exhibition game on Nov. 4 before officially beginning the season on Nov. 8 against Vermont. For the full schedule, CLICK HERE.

