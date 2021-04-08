Report: Former Indiana Standout Michael Lewis Staying at UCLA
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana fans hoping to add to the happy homecoming on the coaching staff got some bad news Thursday. Former Hoosier star Michael Lewis is staying at UCLA, according to Jeff Rabjohns at Peegs.com
When Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson fired Archie Miller on March 15, he talked a lot about embracing Indiana's past and reconnecting the program with former players. That started when Hoosier great Mike Woodson was hired as the head coach on March 29 and got even better earlier this weekend when Dane Fife joined his staff after 10 successful season as an assistant to Tom Izzo at Michigan State.
Lewis has a great resume as an assistant coach as well, and he's currently on Mick Cronin's staff at UCLA. The Bruins just made a successful – and highly entertaining – Final Four run, losing in the national semifinals on a last-second shot by Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs.
Woodson still has one spot to fill on his full-time staff. Aside from Fife, he retained Kenya Hunter off of Miller's staff, and he's been instrumental in keeping transfer Parker Stewart in Bloomington and getting former Pitt guard Xavier Johnson to commit to Indiana out of the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday.
