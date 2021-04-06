Dreaming Big: Indiana Opens With 80-to-1 Odds to Win 2022 National Title

With the 2021 season now behind us, many gambling sites released odds on winning the 2022 title, with Gonzaga and Baylor still the favorites – and people already betting down Indiana's odds to win it all.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The COVID-infused 2020-21 college basketball season made it to the finish line on Monday, with Baylor stunning unbeaten Gonzaga 86-70 to win the school's first men's basketball title.

It was a showdown between the two teams who came into the season ranked No. 1 and No. 2, and were the preseason betting favorites to win it all.

So now we flip the switch to a new season. And who are the favorites to win it all in 2021-22? Well, according to Draftkings.com's odds, that would be – surprise – Gonzaga and Baylor.

It's way too early to really be smart about this, because there's still a lot of unknowns over which players turn pro, who transfers and who grabs a few more final recruits.

Despite all that, the Bulldogs are 9-to-1 odds to win next year's title. Baylor is second at 12-to-1, along with Michigan and Florida State. Ohio State and Villanova are next, at 14-1.

And if you're asking – and I know you were – Indiana opened at 80-to-1 when the odds were released just after midnight.

It should also not surprise you, knowing the Indiana fan base, that the odds had dropped to 66-to-1 by 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, and you know what that means.

It means people are actually betting on Indiana to win the national title in 2022. Seriously.

Here's proof from an email this morning. His bet of $327.50 would net him $26,527.50 if the Hoosiers won it all.

An Indiana fan placed a bet on the Hoosiers to win the national title in 2022.

Odds to win 2022 NCAA Tournament title

Here are the Draftkings.com odds to win the 2022 national title, with Big Ten teams in bold, for the top 65 teams: