Dreaming Big: Indiana Opens With 80-to-1 Odds to Win 2022 National Title
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The COVID-infused 2020-21 college basketball season made it to the finish line on Monday, with Baylor stunning unbeaten Gonzaga 86-70 to win the school's first men's basketball title.
It was a showdown between the two teams who came into the season ranked No. 1 and No. 2, and were the preseason betting favorites to win it all.
So now we flip the switch to a new season. And who are the favorites to win it all in 2021-22? Well, according to Draftkings.com's odds, that would be – surprise – Gonzaga and Baylor.
It's way too early to really be smart about this, because there's still a lot of unknowns over which players turn pro, who transfers and who grabs a few more final recruits.
Despite all that, the Bulldogs are 9-to-1 odds to win next year's title. Baylor is second at 12-to-1, along with Michigan and Florida State. Ohio State and Villanova are next, at 14-1.
And if you're asking – and I know you were – Indiana opened at 80-to-1 when the odds were released just after midnight.
It should also not surprise you, knowing the Indiana fan base, that the odds had dropped to 66-to-1 by 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, and you know what that means.
It means people are actually betting on Indiana to win the national title in 2022. Seriously.
Here's proof from an email this morning. His bet of $327.50 would net him $26,527.50 if the Hoosiers won it all.
Odds to win 2022 NCAA Tournament title
Here are the Draftkings.com odds to win the 2022 national title, with Big Ten teams in bold, for the top 65 teams:
- Gonzaga – plus-900 (bet $100, win $900)`
- Baylor – plus-1200
- Michigan — plus-1200
- Florida State — plus-1200
- Ohio State — plus-1400
- Villanova — plus-1400
- Kansas — plus-1800
- Duke – plus-2000
- Houston – plus-2000
- Illinois – plus-2000
- Kentucky – plus-2000
- Louisville – plus-2000
- Texas Tech – plus-2000
- UCLA – plus-2000
- Virginia – plus-2000
- Virginia Tech – plus-2000
- West Virginia – plus-2000
- Purdue — plus-2500
- Oklahoma — plus-2500
- Michigan State — plus-2500
- USC — plus-2500
- Wisconsin — plus-2500
- Arkansas — plus-3000
- Creighton — plus-3000
- Oregon — plus-3000
- Alabama — plus-3300
- Rutgers — plus-3300
- North Carolina — plus-3300
- Syracuse — plus-3300
- Auburn — plus-4000
- Clemson — plus-4000
- UConn — plus-4000
- Drake — plus-4000
- Iowa — plus-4000
- Memphis — plus-4000
- Maryland — plus-4000
- Oklahoma State — plus-4000
- Oregon State — plus-4000
- Texas — plus-4000
- Arizona — plus-5000
- Florida — plus-5000
- Georgia Tech — plus-5000
- Missouri — plus-5000
- Richmond — plus-5000
- St. Bonaventure — plus-5000
- San Diego State — plus-5000
- Seton Hall — plus-5000
- Stanford — plus-5000
- Texas Tech — plus-5000
- Xavier — plus-5000
- Marquette — plus-6000
- St. John's — plus-6000
- Saint Louis — plus-6000
- Dayton — plus-6600
- Indiana — plus-6600
- Tennessee — plus-6600
- Boise State — plus-8000
- Colorado — plus-8000
- NC State — plus-8000
- Ole Miss — plus-8000
- SMU — plus-8000
- UNLV — plus-8000
- Wichita State — plus-8000