HoosierMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Former Indiana Assistant Seltzer Named Interim Coach at Evansville

Tom Brew

Former Indiana assistant coach Bennie Seltzer has been named the interim head coach at Evansville after the school placed basketball coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave pending an investigation into alleged violations of the university's Title IX policy, according to a news release from the school issued Friday afternoon.

Seltzer was an assistant at Indiana for four years from 2008 to 2012, coming to Bloomington with Tom Crean. Seltzer was hired as the head coach at Samford in 2012 but only lasted two years at the Alabama school. He was an assistant at Washington State before being hired in August by Evansville.

The school said multiple reports have been made against McCarty for improper off-court behavior that violate its Title IX policy.

"The University has received reports of unwelcome conduct by Coach McCarty since his arrival in March 2018," UE President Chris Pietruszkiewicz wrote in an internal letter to staff. "We have counseled him about his behavior. In the last two weeks, the University received a troubling report about Coach McCarty’s interactions with a member of the campus community. We have placed Coach McCarty on leave while that incident is being investigated."

Pietruszkiewicz said the decision was not "made lightly or in haste" because McCarty is a popular figure in Evansville, where he grew up before playing collegiately at Kentucky. The school president said his success doesn't "in any way outweigh the need to uphold the standards that define our university.

"UE will not tolerate any behavior from any university employee or student that jeopardizes the safety and security of others," Pietruszkiewicz wrote.

https://twitter.com/bmiller14news/status/1210624967794155522

Evansville is 9-4 this season, and shocked the college basketball world in early November when it upset No. 1-ranked Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

McCarty had no comment on the suspension.

Seltzer was an assistant for Crean during his first four years in Bloomington, and played a big part in rebuilding the program after the Kelvin Sampson debacle.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Bowl Tracker: Spartans Get League's First Win

Tom Brew

The Big Ten has nine teams playing in bowl season, and the league's teams are favored on four of the nine games.

My Two Cents: Breaking Down Indiana's Guard Play

Tom Brew

Indiana has dealt with a lot of injuries in the backcourt, but all the mixing and matching is paying off.

Indiana's Freshmen Continue To Dominate Big Ten Awards

Tom Brew

Guard Armaan Franklin is the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week, an award that his teammate, Trayce Jackson-Davis, has been winning with regularity this season.

Tight End Hendershot Blossoms Into a Star For Indiana

Tom Brew

Once the light went on for Indiana's Peyton Hendershot, he got to work and turned himself into one of the best tight ends in the Big Ten.

Ramsey Looking Forward to One Last Ride With DeBoer

Tom Brew

Kalen DeBoer, Indiana's offensive coordinator who is leaving for the head coaching job at Fresno State, will be around to help Peyton Ramsey and the Hoosiers beat Tennessee in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2.

Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings (Vol. 2)

Tom Brew

In our second conference power ranking of the year, our Christmas version has a new No. 1 at the top, and plenty of controversy, of course.

Extra Bowl Practices Invaluable to Indiana's Young Defense

Tom Brew

Having 15 practices to prepare for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game against Tennessee on Jan. 2 accelerates the curve for all the youngsters on Indiana's defense.

Graduation Day For 9 Indiana Football Players

Tom Brew

Several Indiana football players picked up their diplomas during winter commencement exercises this weekend.

My Two Cents: Indiana's Armaan Franklin Puts On the Freshman 17

Tom Brew

Freshman guard Armaan Franklin came home to Indianapolis Saturday and had his biggest game as a Hoosier, scoring 17 points, including the last-second game-winner over Notre Dame.

What Notre Dame Coach Mike Brey Said After Loss to Indiana

Tom Brew

Notre Dame erased a 17-point lead in the second half, but still came up short against Indiana, losing 62-60.