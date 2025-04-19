Former Indiana Athletes Mike Katic, Sydney Parrish Have Fun At Purdue's Expense
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - One of the most anticipated events of the year is the annual Indiana function at Huber's Orchard And Winery in late May in Starlight, Ind., located in the "knobs" just north of the Indiana suburbs of Louisville. Huber's sits on a particularly tranquil bit of beautiful land in the southern Indiana hills.
This year's event at Huber's, which is organized by NIL collective Hoosiers Connect, will take place at 6 p.m. on May 28. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Football coach Curt Cignetti and men's basketball coach Darian DeVries are scheduled to be there. Information on the event can be found here.
As part of that event, former Indiana football center Mike Katic and former Indiana women's basketball guard Sydney Parrish went to Huber's and filmed a segment on some of the limited edition bourbon that will be available from Starlight Distillery, which is part of the Huber's Orchard And Winery complex.
In doing so, rival Purdue caught some fire as Katic, Parrish and IU Media School Associate Dean Galen Clavio sampled the bourbon.
One discussion centered around Parrish beating Katic in a contest that wasn't revealed in the video clip.
"I lost to a woman that doesn't drink bourbon," Katic lamented.
"You lose to me in a lot of things," Parrish countered.
"Name one thing," Katic retorted.
"You've lost to Purdue more than I have," Parrish said.
"OK. This is the point in the video where I can s--- on Purdue," Katic sad. "Purdue is the worst institution to ever be planted on a piece of soil.
There was more. Here are the videos from Katic's X feed.