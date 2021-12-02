Former Indiana Coach Tom Crean Gets 400th Career Win in Georgia's Upset of No. 18 Memphis

The fifth time was the charm for former Indiana basketball coach Tom Crean on Wednesday night. He led his Georgia basketball team to an 82-79 upset win over No. 18 Memphis in Athens, Ga. to get his 400th career win.

Including nine-year stints at Indiana and Marquette, Crean is 400-285 in 22 years as a head coach. He helped rebuild Indiana's program after the Kelvin Sampson disaster and went 166-135 from 2008-17. He has been at Georgia for four years now.

Georgia had lost four straight games before knocking off Penny Hardaway's Memphis team on Wednesday.

“Our students and our Georgia fans carried us,” said Crean, in his fourth season as the Bulldogs’ coach. “Every time we needed something, our fans were there, especially in the last eight minutes. I mean, that was a team/program win, and not just the players and coaches, but everybody who follows this program. I’m so thankful.

"They were there in force, and it will get even better. I told our guys, ‘You keep showing the way you can play. We'll have the upper deck filled again here pretty quick too.'"

The Bulldogs (3-5) won despite missing starting point guard Aaron Cook. The graduate transfer from Gonzaga was sidelined due to illness. Christian Wright started at the point instead and against a team that led the nation in forced turnovers, the Bulldogs finished with 13, but only two in the second half.

“Two turnovers in the second half against that team is a victory in itself,” Crean said.

Wright finished with 17 points, three assists and just a single turnover while playing a career high 38 minutes.

“Aaron wasn’t feeling too well, so I knew I just had to handle the ball,” Wright said. “Coach explained how they were the leading team in forced turnovers. He told me to just make the simple play and not try to throw home-run passes and try to force passes. So I just tried to make the right reads.”