HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Former Indiana Guard Yogi Ferrell Ready For NBA Restart, Explains Chosen Social Justice Message

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When Yogi Ferrell saw De’Aaron Fox go down in practice a week ago, he knew more responsibility would fall onto his shoulders.

Fox is currently dealing with a left ankle sprain, and he should be back at some point during the remaining eight regular season games when the NBA restarts next week, but the Sacramento Kings don’t have much room for error.

That’s where the former Indiana guard comes into play. In 44 games this season, Ferrell has averaged 11 minutes, 4.2 points and 1.3 assists per contest.

Yogi Ferrell
Yogi Ferrell is expecting to see more playing time when the season resumes.Sergio Estrada/USA Today

But Ferrell always prides himself on being ready, and he knows it’s his responsibility to run the Kings’ second unit to the best of his ability for however long the team needs.

“I feel like I’ve been ready the entire year,” Ferrell said in a conference call. “I’ve been wanting to get out there and play, and I’ve been wanting to get out there and win. Just try and contribute and have fun with my guys. Number one thing is obviously to make the playoffs.”

The Kings are currently 28-36 on the season, and they are in a three-way tie for ninth place in the Western Conference with the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers. They are 3.5 games back from the current No. 8 seed, the Memphis Grizzlies.

It’s going to be a short and hectic race for the final playoff spot, and Ferrell thinks the Kings have the mental fortitude to capture that final spot.

When Ferrell played at Indiana from 2012 through 2016, he helped lead the Hoosiers to two Sweet Sixteen’s and two Big Ten Championships. More importantly, what made him so effective was he controlled the flow of the game when he had the ball in his hands, and that’s exactly what he plans to do for the remainder of this NBA season.

Screenshot 2020-06-22 18.15.20
Yogi Ferrell played at Indiana from 2012 to 2016 and won two Big Ten championships. (USA TODAY Sports)

“The biggest thing is running the team,” Ferrell said. “Me being a point guard, just going out there and running the tempo, knocking down the open shot, but really I want to go out there and control the pace of the game.”

The Kings will play three scrimmages before starting the season back up on July 31 against the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m.

Their first scrimmage will be Wednesday night against the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. Their other two scrimmages will be against the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers.

“We can look forward to busting somebody else’s ass,” Ferrell said on the upcoming scrimmages. “We’ve been going at each other’s necks for about two weeks now, so I think it’ll be really fun for us to go out there and show what we’ve been working on. I think these scrimmages will really help us going into this eight-game stretch trying to make the playoffs.”

In early July, the NBA agreed that 29 social justice messages can be worn on players' jerseys when the season resumes. Most players are being asked during their media session which phrases or messages they are using for their jerseys.

Yogi Ferrell
Yogi Ferrell is hoping to help the Sacramento Kings make the playoffs in the final eight games of the NBA regular season.Sergio Estrada/USA Today

Ferrell said he will be wearing “How Many More?” on the back of his jersey.

“I felt like that statement spoke out to me just because it displays the frustration that myself and a lot of African Americans have for what’s been going on the last 400 years of just discrimination and not having equal rights,” Ferrell said. “So, I just chose ‘How Many More?’ just to display that frustration and try and open up that dialogue to see what we can do to make things better.”

Related Stories

  • THOMAS BRYANT RETURNS WITH WIZARDS: Thomas Bryant is in Orlando and feeling healthy after contracting COVID-19. CLICK HERE.
  • VICTOR OLADIPO MAY PLAY WITH PACERS: After initially saying he won't play in the NBA restart, Victor Oladipo is reconsidering his decision. CLICK HERE.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indiana's Marcelino Ball makes Bruce Feldman's 'Freaks List' For Second Straight Year

Marcelino Ball ranks No. 17 on Bruce Feldman's 2020 college football “Freaks List.”

Dylan Wallace

Archie Miller Speaks: 'Great Feeling to See the Players Again'

In his first lengthy interview in months, Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller broached several topics, including waiting to start the season until after Thanksgiving, and how good his next Hoosiers team can be.

Tom Brew

Connor Manous, Indiana Relievers Continue to Dominate During Hot Georgia Summer

Connor Manous and his Indiana bullpen mates are spending the summer in Macon, Ga., and, he still hasn't given up a run all year

Tom Brew

SI All-American Watch List: Indiana Hoosiers Football Targets And Commitments

Six Indiana Hoosier commits for the class of 2021 are on the SI All-American watch list.

Dylan Wallace

Class of 2021 Indiana Target Jordan Longino to Announce His College Decision on Thursday

Four-star shooting guard Jordan Longino out of Germantown Academy in Pennsylvania will announce his college destination on Thursday. Indiana is one of seven teams in the mix.

Dylan Wallace

Sports Illustrated Publishers' Preseason All-Big Ten Team

No Indiana players made the first team of the Big Ten's All-Preseason team as voted on by nine Sports Illustrated publishers, but Michael Penix Jr,, Stevie Scott, Whop Philyor, Micah McFadden and Tiawan Mullen received votes.

Tom Brew

Thomas Bryant Says He 'Feels Good' After Contracting COVID-19

Former Indiana forward Thomas Bryant is back with the Washington Wizards in Orlando and says he is feeling good after contracting COVID-19.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Football Pauses Voluntary Workouts After Six Positive COVID-19 Tests

IU Athletics announced that they are pausing football workouts after six positive COVID-19 tests.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana's Cole Barr Getting Faster and Stronger This Offseason

Indiana third baseman Cole Barr has made the most of his offseason after his collegiate season was cut short due to COVID-19. Barr is currently on the second-best team in the College Summer League at Grand Park.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Tight End Peyton Hendershot on Mackey Award Watch List

Indiana junior tight end Peyton Hendershot is on the Mackey Award watch list after an impressive sophomore season where he set the Indiana single-season tight end record with 52 receptions.

Dylan Wallace