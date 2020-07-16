HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Victor Oladipo Practicing Hard with Pacers, May Reconsider Playing as NBA Resumes

Tom Brew

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The message is clear from Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo. It's not the money, it's the knee that guides his decision-making this summer.

Oladipo has been caught in a bit of an awkward position as he tries to return from a horrific ruptured quad tendon injury suffered on Jan. 23, 2019. He played in 13 games this winter in his return before the NBA season was shut down, but was being worked back into the rotation slowly, averaging about 26 minutes a game.

As the NBA gears up for its return at the end of the month, Oladipo was concerned that a lack of practice time with his teammates might put him at a greater risk of re-injury, so before the Pacers left for the bubble at Disney World in Orlando, he said he wasn't going to play in the Pacers' final eight regular season games or the playoffs.

But he's on the roster, and he has been working out and practicing every day with his teammates. And because he feels good, he's reconsidering whether he can play or not.

So he might give it a go after all.

"My body is feeling good," Oladipo said Wednesday. "It was hard for me to assess where I was at after that long layoff. Coming down here (to Orlando), getting some practices in, getting my feet under me, going out there playing with the guys, there's a possibility that I could play. 

"I'm just reassessing myself and my body every day."

The Pacers' first game in Orlando isn't until Aug. 1, so there's still a couple of weeks of practice to go before a final decision has to be made. The Pacers are going to make the playoffs, and with no home-court advantage for anyone, the title chase is wide open. The Pacers could certainly use him if he's good to go.

"I was always going to come down here and test it out. That was always part of the plan," Oladipo said. "When I made my decision, I didn't think I could play. I wasn't able to play 5-on-5. I wasn't able to get up and down. I wasn't able to practice with the team.

"I wasn't able to do necessarily game-like things at a high level. After coming down here, reassessing every day and being out there playing 5-on-5 with these guys, moving around, doing basketball-related things like rebounding, change of speed, changing ends of the floor, running, doing things basketball-related, I'm trending in a positive direction."

The NBA and the player's association have been arguing over whether Oladipo should have to forfeit the remaining $3 million on his contract this season if he doesn't play. The uneducated have taken shots at Oladipo, saying that's the only reason why he's changed his mind, but that's really not the case.

The argument isn't between the Pacers and Oladipo. The team has said they're willing to pay the balance of his salary whether he plays or not. They want to keep him happy, especially since Oladipo is entering the final year of his four-year, $84 million contract next season.

"I haven’t talked to them. I don’t know. That’s out of my control,'' he said. "Honestly, to be real I didn’t even know the amount or what goes into it. I’m just focused on my knee."

The Pacers definitely want to keep him around long-term, because aside from being a great player, he's a huge fan favorite, too. That has a lot to do with what he's done with the Pacers since being traded from Oklahoma City in 2017, but he was also a college star at Indiana University from 2010 to 2013. That means a lot in this state.

There's already been plenty of conjecture about what might happen going forward. Contract discussions are sure to start this summer, but Oladipo might also want to wait and enter free agency at the end of the 2021 market, because there will certainly be a lot of interest around the league.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indiana's Stevie Scott on Doak Walker Award Watch List

Stevie Scott got some national attention on Wednesday when he was put on the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the country's top running back every year.

Tom Brew

Creek, Abell Come Up Just Short in TBT Championship Game

Former Indiana basketball players Maurice Creek and Remy Abell played great, bu there Sideline Cancer team came up just short in the $1 million TBT championship game, falling 78-73 to Golden Eagles.

Tom Brew

Tom Allen: 'I Feel Like We Will Start Our Season On Time'

Indiana football coach Tom Allen met with the media on Tuesday, and is moving forward with his players and staff as if the season will begin at Wisconsin on Sept. 4.

Tom Brew

Indiana Cornerback Tiawan Mullen on Bednarik Watch List

Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen made several freshman All-American teams a year ago, and big things are expected of him in 2020. He's made the first Chuck Badnarik Award watch list.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier Steve Bouchie, Member of 1981 Title Team, Passes Away

Steve Bouchie was proud of his Washington, Ind., roots and his time at Indiana, where he won a national title in 1981 and three Big Ten championships. He passed away on Sunday at age 59.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier Maurice Creek Hits Game-Winner, Sideline Cancer Heads to TBT Final

Maurice Creek and Remy Abell, two former Hoosiers, will play for a $1 million first prize in the finals of the TBT tournament on Tuesday night. They'll play Golden Eagles, a Marquette alumni team.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Abell, Creek Exact Touch of Revenge on Syracuse for 2013 Beatdown

The little cherry on top of Sideline Cancer's win on Saturday was a little sweet revenge over guys from Syracuse for former Hoosiers Remy Abell and Maurice Creek.

Tom Brew

Ten Hoosiers Chosen to Play in College Summer League All-Star Game

Tom Brew

Indiana Reports 4 Positive COVID-19 Results During 2nd Wave of Testing

Indiana's athletics department announced Friday that there were four positive COVID-19 tests during the second wave of athletes returning to campus. So far, 295 athletes, coaches and staff members have been tested.

Tom Brew

Kevin Warren: 'We May Not Have Sports in the Fall'

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is still concerned that there may not be any football in the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Brew