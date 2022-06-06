Jordan Hulls Finishes Pro Career, Will Return Home as IU's Recruiting Coordinator

Jordan Hulls' professional basketball career came to a close on Sunday as MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg lost to Alba Berlin 73-67 in the semifinals of the BBL Playoffs. Hulls scored four points, grabbed two rebounds and dished out two assists in his final game.

Despite scoring 26 points and connecting on 6-of-9 attempts from 3 in game one of this series, it wasn't enough for MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg to advance in the playoffs. Hulls averaged 10.5 points, four assists and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 40.8 percent from 3 and 92.3 percent from the free throw line this season.

Hulls played two seasons for MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg and clearly made an impact on the team and community that went beyond the court.

After four seasons at Indiana University where Hulls averaged 10 points and shot 44 percent from 3 across his collegiate career, he played nine seasons of professional basketball overseas in Poland, Belgium and most recently, Germany.

He played on five different teams, and scored a career-high 15.5 points per game during the 2017-2018 season for Eisbaren Bremerhaven in Germany. That year, Hulls shot 51.8 percent from 3 and 94.5 percent from the free throw line.

Over the course of his professional career overseas, Hulls played 235 games. He scored a career-high 31 points in 2015 as a member of Limburg United and again in 2018 for Eisbaren Bremerhaven. Hulls set his career-high for 3-pointers made in a game with eight when Indiana defeated Northwestern in 2010, and he tied this personal record again in 2019 playing for S.Oliver Wurzburg.

But now it's time for Hulls to make a transition in his basketball career from player to a member of Indiana's coaching staff. Hulls, along with his wife and three kids, will return to his hometown of Bloomington, Ind. to join Mike Woodson's staff as Indiana's recruiting coordinator.

A graduate of Bloomington South High School, Hulls was named Indiana Mr. Basketball in 2009. He also won Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year in 2009 after leading the Panthers to a 26-0 record and Class 4A state championship.

He played four seasons at Indiana from 2009 to 2013 under former head coach Tom Crean. As a senior, he helped the Hoosiers win the 2013 Big Ten regular season title and earn a No. 1 ranking on 10 of 20 AP polls.

Hulls' name is found all over the Indiana record books: 30th in scoring with 1,318 points, fourth in career three-point field goal percentage a 44.1 percent and third in career free throw percentage at 85.9 percent. He also made an Indiana and Big Ten record 58-straight free throws over two seasons in 2010 and 2011. And by the time he graduated, Hulls' 135 games played rank second among Hoosiers.

“It’s hard to put into words what this opportunity means to me and my family,” Hulls said. “Indiana University has been a part of me my whole life and I couldn’t be more excited to come home and work with Coach Woodson, the entire staff, and our players in the program. The relationships built during my time at IU with my teammates, coaches, and community helped shape me into the person I am today. I’m looking forward to building those same type of relationships as I enter into this new and exciting chapter of life in a different role at IU.”

Woodson is also excited to add another former Hoosier to the staff.

“He is a great family man who has competed at the highest level in high school here in Bloomington, as a Hoosier who won a Big Ten title and played for the No. 1 team in the country, and for the last nine years as a professional basketball player overseas,” said Woodson. “Anyone you talk to who has spent any amount of time with him has the utmost respect for him. With his experiences, I believe he can be a tremendous asset to our players and staff and we are excited for he and his family to come back home.”

Jordan Hulls Photo Gallery Photos by USA Today USA Today

