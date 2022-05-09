Jordan Hulls Returns to Indiana as Team and Recruitment Coordinator

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson announced on Monday that former Indiana guard Jordan Hulls will become the recruiting coordinator for the men's basketball team.

“He is a great family man who has competed at the highest level in high school here in Bloomington, as a Hoosier who won a Big Ten title and played for the No. 1 team in the country, and for the last nine years as a professional basketball player overseas,” said Woodson. “Anyone you talk to who has spent any amount of time with him has the utmost respect for him. With his experiences, I believe he can be a tremendous asset to our players and staff and we are excited for he and his family to come back home.”

Jordan Hulls pulls up to shoot during Indiana's game at Penn State in 2013. (USA Today Network)

A graduate of Bloomington South High School, Hulls was named Indiana Mr. Basketball in 2009. He also won Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year in 2009 after leading the Panthers to a 26-0 record and Class 4A state championship.

He played four seasons at Indiana from 2009 to 2013 under former head coach Tom Crean. As a senior, he helped the Hoosiers win the 2013 Big Ten regular season title and earn a No. 1 ranking on 10 of 20 AP polls.

“It’s hard to put into words what this opportunity means to me and my family,” said Hulls. “Indiana University has been a part of me my whole life and I couldn’t be more excited to come home and work with Coach Woodson, the entire staff, and our players in the program. The relationships built during my time at IU with my teammates, coaches, and community helped shape me into the person I am today. I’m looking forward to building those same type of relationships as I enter into this new and exciting chapter of life in a different role at IU.”

Hulls' name is found all over the Indiana record books: 30th in scoring with 1,318 points, fourth in career three-point field goal percentage a 44.1 percent and third in career free throw percentage at 85.9 percent. He also made an Indiana and Big Ten record 58-straight free throws over two seasons in 2010 and 2011. And by the time he graduated, Hulls' 135 games played rank second among Hoosiers.

Hulls has spent the last nine years playing professional basketball in Europe. His professional career began in Poland where he played for Czarni Slupsk, and he is currently playing in Germany for MHP Riesen, a member of the German BBL League in Ludwigsburg, Germany.

Hulls returns to Bloomington with his wife, Aubrey, their two sons, Jackson and Leo and their daughter, Margaret Louise.

Woodson also announced on Monday that Steven Surface has been promoted to Indiana's Director of Basketball Operations. Surface has been with the program since 2016 when he was an administrative intern, and he will now handle the daily operations and organization of the program including scheduling, team travel, compliance, on-campus recruiting, summer camps and team meals.

“Steven has shown that he is an invaluable member of our staff and his transition in taking on new responsibilities should be seamless,” noted Woodson. “His familiarity with the inner workings of our program and the University is extremely beneficial.”