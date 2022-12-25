Former Hoosier Thomas Bryant Avoids Injury, Will Play Christmas Day for Lakers

Former Indiana standout Thomas Bryant has been playing great for the Los Angeles Lakers lately, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

The Lakers are without All-Star center Anthony Davis, who's out with a foot injury, and Bryant has stepped right in and done some big things. He's started the last five games and has been getting big minutes. He's responded, too.

Since Dec. 16, he's averaging 15.6 points and 8.8 rebounds a game. He's also been very good from three-point land, making 9-of-14 shots.

The Lakers were afraid they were going to lose Bryant to injury, too. He was hit hard by Charlotte's Mason Plumlee during Friday night's game, and looked to suffer a shoulder injury. But all tests were negative, and he will start on Sunday when the Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks in a spotlight game on Christmas Day.

Plumlee attempted to block a Bryant layup attempt and hit his off arm, causing his shoulder to bend in an odd way. Bryant left the game and did not return to game action. He did watch the game from the end of the bench.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said "there’s not time to feel sorry for yourself,” he said. “You have to pick up and adjust on the fly.”

The Lakers, who are now 13-19 on the season have allowed the most points in the NBA this month and they rank 26th in the league for the season, allowing 117.3 points per game.

“It’s hard when you lose someone like A.D.,” Lakers guard Austin Reaves said. “He’s the centerpiece of what we do defensively. Since he went out, the defensive rating hasn’t been great. It’s just too many points. You’re not going to win many games like that.”

Bryant played at Indiana for two years during the 2015-16, and 2016-17 seasons. He played with the Lakers his first season after being a second-round pick, but then spent four years in Washington, where he struggled with injuries the past two seasons after averaging in double figures for the Wizards.

He signed a three-year, $25 million deal with the Wizards that expired at the end of last season. He then signed on with the Lakers this summer, a on a veteran's minimum deal of $2.1 million.

