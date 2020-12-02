HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Former Indiana Player Devonte Green Avoids Serious Injury in Car Accident

Devonte Green was involved in a car accident early Wednesday morning and needed to be taken to the hospital.
Author:
Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Scary news came out early Wednesday morning that former Indiana basketball player Devonte Green was involved in a traffic collision, as reported by Messolonghi News.

According to the report, the car driven by Green "collided with a taxi in Messolonghi, the capital of the Aetolia-Acarnania regional unit, and flipped over on the street." 

There was another woman in the car with Green, and fire department assistance was necessary to safely remove both of them.

The woman in the taxi was removed safely from her vehicle as well, and all three of them were taken to a nearby hospital for immediate care.

Local traffic police are investigating the accident.

Green, who is in his first season with Messolonghi Baxi, is averaging 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game so far in Greece’s Basket League.

Green sent out this tweet following the accident, and appears to be OK.

