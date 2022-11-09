Gabe Cupps Signs National Letter of Intent With Indiana Basketball

Gabe Cupps is officially a Hoosier.

The four-star point guard signed his national letter of intent with Indiana University on Wednesday alongside his family at Centerville High School in Ohio.

The fall signing period opened on Wednesday and runs from Nov. 9-16. Cupps has been verbally committed to Indiana since Nov. 16, 2021, but Wednesday made it official.

Cupps chose Indiana over finalists Ohio State and Stanford, as well as other offers from Kansas State, Miami (OH), Michigan, Virginia Tech and Xavier. In the class of 2023, Cupps is ranked No. 88 by ESPN, No. 99 by On3, No. 107 by 247Sports and No. 122 by Rivals.

Cupps, a 6-foot-2 point guard, played AAU basketball for the Midwest Basketball Club, alongside four-star Kentucky guard commit Reed Sheppard. The backcourt duo matched up with Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, and five-star Kentucky commit Robert Dillingham on July 26 in the Las Vegas Big Time Finale. Cupps also played in the SLAM Summer Classic on Aug. 20, an event at Rucker Park in Harlem, N.Y., which featured some of the top-ranked high school prospects.

Cupps is the first player to sign a national letter of intent with Indiana, but four-star guard Jakai Newton is expected to do so tomorrow. Newton verbally committed to Indiana coach Mike Woodson on Oct. 22, 2021. Cupps and Newton remain the only high school commits for Indiana in the class of 2023 after missing out other targets.

