Gabe Cupps, Bronny James Match Up on ESPN Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Indiana fans will have the chance to watch class of 2023 commit Gabe Cupps live on national television. Cupps and AAU team Midwest Basketball Club will play against Strive For Greatness in the Las Vegas Big Time Finale on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 26.

This game will also feature Cupps' teammate Reed Sheppard, a five-star recruit from committed to Kentucky. Cupps and Sheppard have formed an impressive backcourt duo for Midwest Basketball Club, and they talked about their college futures in a recent interview with the Field of 68 podcast.

This duo will go head-to-head against a Strive For Greatness team featuring Bronny James Jr. and Robert Dillingham, two of the top players in the class of 2023. Dillingham is the No. 6 player in the country, according to 247Sports, and is also committed to Kentucky. Bronny James – the son of LeBron James – is currently uncommitted, and some think it is unlikely that he will play college basketball.

Cupps is currently one of two players committed to Indiana in the class of 2023, joining Jakai Newton, a four-star commit from Covington, Ga. Cupps is also a four-star guard, and he plays for Centerville High School in Dayton, Ohio.

Mike Woodson and the Indiana coaching staff appear focused on five players to round out the 2023 recruiting class. Xavier Booker, Jamie Kaiser, Arrinten Page, TJ Power and DeShawn Harris-Smith have each visited or will visit the Indiana campus as they prepare to make their college decisions.

