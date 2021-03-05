Here's What Archie Miller Said on His Radio Show Thursday Night

Miller recapped Indiana's loss to Michigan State and previewed the regular season finale against Purdue.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Archie Miller joined Don Fischer Monday night for his weekly radio show called "Inside IU Basketball with Archie Miller."

Miller recapped Indiana's loss to Michigan State and previewed the regular season finale against Purdue.

Below is what Miller had to say on the show:

On practice the last couple of days:

"Coming off of the swing of last week, which was a grueling week for us. We're banged up right now."

Miller reiterated that Armaan Franklin is out. He said Race Thompson needed a procedure on his face after getting hit in the face against Michigan State, but said it was a minor procedure to "straighten things out."

Miller said the team has a good attitude right now and is practicing hard. He thinks they played hard Tuesday night in East Lansing, but shots just didn't fall for the team.

On Race Thompson:

"To be determined," Miller said on whether or not Thompson will be out for Purdue or not.

He said it will be a game-time decision.

On Armaan Franklin:

"He's day-to-day at this time. He hasn't been able to do anything."

But Miller thought he moved pretty well yesterday, and Indiana is going into the Purdue game planning on not having Franklin, but he said he could be a game-time decision depending on how he feels tomorrow.

On offense affecting defense:

"I think there's no question. When you look at the offensive downside when there's a lull in the game, defensively is where we hang our hat on. You're gonna have to find a way to keep in there and grind it out."

Miller thought the team grinded well against Michigan State, and he expects a similar game against Purdue where shots are hard to come by.

Miller thinks Al Durham, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Rob Phinisee to really be leaders down the stretch here because when they are playing well, it gives the freshmen confidence to go into the game and play well.

His message to the team after the game was, "keep relying on one another." He said in the timeouts, he didn't have to say much because the players were doing the talking and wanted to win.

On Purdue:

"Everything starts with Purdue inside."

Miller thinks when Purdue is able to pound it inside, they are really dangerous. He thinks freshman Jaden Ivy might be Purdue's go-to perimeter player right now.

He also credits Mason Gillis and Aaron Wheeler as well for the roles they play throughout the game.

"They are a very good role definition team."

He said defending the 3-point line is key because that was the difference when Purdue beat Indiana earlier this season.

The keys to the game for Miller is turnovers and rebounding.

On Khristian Lander:

Miller thinks Lander is more composed when he comes into the game now.

"He's probably our best ball screen passer."

He also notes that Lander is driving the ball more, which is a good sign. Against Purdue, Indiana will need Lander to handle the ball more and will need to handle the pressure that the Boilermakers need.

Miller thinks Lander has improved so much lately that he thinks he can handle it.

Related Stories on Indiana Basketball: