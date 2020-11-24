Indiana Men's Basketball 2020-21 Schedule
Here is the complete schedule for Indiana basketball during this 2020-21 season:
Indiana 2020-21 Basketball Schedule
DATE — DAY — OPPONENT — SITE — TIME — TV
Nov. 25 (Wednesday) — Tennessee Tech Bloomington, Ind. 8 p.m. BTN
Maui Invitational
- Nov. 30 (Monday) — Providence Asheville, N.C. 2:30 p.m. ESPN/2/U
- Dec. 1 (Tuesday) — Texas/Davidson TBA
- Dec. 2 (Wednesday) — North Carolina/UNLV/Stanford/Alabama TBA
ACC/Big Ten Challenge
- Dec. 9 (Wednesday) — at Florida State Tallahassee, Fla. TBA ESPN/2/U
Dec. 13 (Sunday) — North Alabama Bloomington, Ind. TBA TBACrossroads Classic
- Dec. 19 (Saturday) — Butler Indianapolis, Ind. TBA TBA
Dec. 23 (Wednesday) — Northwestern Bloomington, Ind.Dec. 26 (Saturday) — at Illinois Champaign, Ill.
Dec. 30 (Wednesday) — Penn State Bloomington, Ind.
Jan. 4 (Monday) — Maryland Bloomington, Ind.
Jan.7 (Thursday) — at Wisconsin Madison, Wis.
Jan. 10 (Sunday) — at Nebraska Lincoln, Neb.
Jan.14 (Thursday) — Purdue Bloomington, Ind.
Jan. 17 (Sunday) — at Michigan State East Lansing, Mich.
Jan. 21 (Thursday) — at Iowa Iowa City, Iowa
Jan. 24 (Sunday) — Rutgers Bloomington, Ind.
Jan. 30 (Saturday) — at Michigan Ann Arbor, Mich.
Feb. 2 (Tuesday) — Illinois Bloomington, Ind.
Feb. 7 (Sunday) — Iowa Bloomington, Ind.
Feb.10 (Wednesday) — at Northwestern Evanston, Ill.
Feb. 13 (Saturday) — at Ohio State Columbus, Ohio
Feb. 17 (Wednesday) — Minnesota Bloomington, Ind.
Feb.20 (Saturday) — Michigan State Bloomington, Ind.
Feb. 24 (Wednesday) — at Rutgers Piscataway, N.J.
Feb. 27 (Saturday) — Michigan Bloomington, Ind.
March 6 (Saturday) — at Purdue West Lafayette, Ind.
March 10-14 — Big Ten Tournament, United Center, Chicago, Ill.
March 17 to April 5 — NCAA Tournament