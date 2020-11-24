HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Indiana Men's Basketball 2020-21 Schedule

Indiana enters the 2020-21 men's basketball season coming off a 20-12 record from a year ago. This is Archie Miller's fourth season at the helm of the program.
Here is the complete schedule for Indiana basketball during this 2020-21 season:

Indiana 2020-21 Basketball Schedule

DATE — DAY — OPPONENT — SITE — TIME — TV

Nov. 25 (Wednesday) — Tennessee Tech Bloomington, Ind. 8 p.m. BTN

Maui Invitational

  • Nov. 30 (Monday) — Providence Asheville, N.C. 2:30 p.m. ESPN/2/U
  • Dec. 1 (Tuesday) — Texas/Davidson TBA
  • Dec. 2 (Wednesday) — North Carolina/UNLV/Stanford/Alabama TBA

ACC/Big Ten Challenge

  • Dec. 9 (Wednesday) — at Florida State Tallahassee, Fla. TBA ESPN/2/U

Dec. 13 (Sunday) — North Alabama Bloomington, Ind. TBA TBACrossroads Classic

  • Dec. 19 (Saturday) — Butler Indianapolis, Ind. TBA TBA

Dec. 23 (Wednesday) — Northwestern Bloomington, Ind.Dec. 26 (Saturday) — at Illinois Champaign, Ill.

Dec. 30 (Wednesday) Penn State Bloomington, Ind.

Jan. 4 (Monday) — Maryland Bloomington, Ind.

Jan.7 (Thursday) — at Wisconsin Madison, Wis.

Jan. 10 (Sunday) — at Nebraska Lincoln, Neb.

Jan.14 (Thursday) — Purdue Bloomington, Ind.

Jan. 17 (Sunday) — at Michigan State East Lansing, Mich.

Jan. 21 (Thursday) — at Iowa Iowa City, Iowa

Jan. 24 (Sunday) — Rutgers Bloomington, Ind.

Jan. 30 (Saturday) — at Michigan Ann Arbor, Mich.

Feb. 2 (Tuesday) — Illinois Bloomington, Ind.

Feb. 7 (Sunday) — Iowa Bloomington, Ind.

Feb.10 (Wednesday) — at Northwestern Evanston, Ill.

Feb. 13 (Saturday) — at Ohio State Columbus, Ohio

Feb. 17 (Wednesday) — Minnesota Bloomington, Ind.

Feb.20 (Saturday) — Michigan State Bloomington, Ind.

Feb. 24 (Wednesday) — at Rutgers Piscataway, N.J.

Feb. 27 (Saturday) — Michigan Bloomington, Ind.

March 6 (Saturday) — at Purdue West Lafayette, Ind.

March 10-14 — Big Ten Tournament, United Center, Chicago, Ill. 

March 17 to April 5 — NCAA Tournament

Indiana Men's Basketball 2020-21 Schedule
