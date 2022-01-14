Here's What Junior Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis Said After the Hoosiers' Loss to Iowa

The Hoosiers left Iowa with another road loss after falling to the Iowa Hawkeyes 83-74 for their third conference defeat. Trayce Jackson-Davis was Indiana's leading scorer and took to the podium for questions. Read the full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the full press conference.

Here's what junior forward Trayce-Jackson Davis had to say in a post game press conference.

Here's what junior forward Trayce-Jackson Davis had to say in a post game press conference.

Q: On the pace of the game...

JACKSON-DAVIS: Usually, I think in both of the games, the last two games, where we dictated the pace, we didn't do that tonight. I think they brought it to us. They were trying to speed the game up, and we kind of tried to do the same thing.

We didn't stick to our game plan, and it's just something that we got to go back and watch film about, and we're going to get it straightened out for the next game.

Q: On not having as much energy...

JACKSON-DAVIS: The energy. We just didn't match it. When you're on the road in a hostile environment, when the crowd starts getting into it, you got to make plays, and you got to make the crowd shush up.

We didn't do that. They went on a run in the first half, and then we kind of matched it, and then we got it back under control, and then in the second half, we never matched it, and that just kept going and going.

It was close for a second, but eventually, it's going to break. The team that has more energy, which was them, at home — they're going to bring it to you, and that's what they did.

Q: On what went wrong...

JACKSON-DAVIS: This was just one game. I feel like we've been pretty good with turnovers, but just tonight, it wasn't us. We weren't playing our game.

I thought they sped us up a lot, and at the same time, it was just I don't know, but the press — we should have broken it. All we had to do was look up the sideline, and we're not doing that, but we just got to get better, and look at it in film and then learn from it.

Q: On being frustrated with road losses...

JACKSON-DAVIS: Yeah, almost every game, we've had a lead on the road. Obviously, I'm disappointed. I think everyone in the locker room is disappointed, but we can't break up. We got to stay together.

We have another game on Monday against Nebraska, so that's what all our focus needs to be on right now, but we're going to break this. We just have to stay together.

Q: On big guards and Murray brothers...

JACKSON-DAVIS: I think they were crushing everyone. They have some big guards that obviously — both Murray brothers are tough on the glass as well, but at the same time, they all just hustled us all across the board honestly.

Q: On finding a way to get the ball inside...

JACKSON-DAVIS: Yeah, I think sometimes, we lose track of that. At the same time, I think in the second half, the big factor of it was the press obviously when we were getting the ball up the court and then 15 seconds have already run off the shot clock — you got to get to your offense quick, so we settled sometimes, and I thought that played a big factor.

