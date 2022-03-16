Mike Woodson Said, 'Our Defense Was Really the Key When We Were Struggling to Make Shots'

The Hoosiers advanced to the first round of the NCAA Tournament after defeating Wyoming 66-58 in the First Four on Tuesday night. Here's what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said in a post game press conference. Read his transcript, or just watch the attached video.

DAYTON, Ohio — Indiana head coach Mike Woodson once again credits his defense for securing a win. The Hoosiers knocked off Wyoming 66-58 in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday night.

Here's what Woodson had to say about it in a postgame press conference. Read his full transcript, or just watch the attached video.

COACH WOODSON: Great effort on everybody's part. I thought Wyoming, you know, their staff did a great job with their team playing extremely hard and really pushed us, and I thought our guys responded. I thought our defense was really the key when we were struggling offensively to make shots.

But we just kept grinding, and I found another player tonight off the bench and that was Geronimo who gave us a major, major lift tonight. And Trayce was who he's been pretty much all year.

Q: On offensive putbacks...

COACH WOODSON: Very critical. Race had a couple of them as well. We knew once the big fellow, Ike, had a few fouls early, we had the advantage on the inside, and I thought Geronimo and Race and Trayce kind of had their way throughout the game which we needed it because we were struggling to get points.

Q. On preparing for Hunter Maldonado...

COACH WOODSON: Again, we tried to stay at home with the shooters, and I figured if they were going to beat us he would have to be the one. We did an excellent job the first half on Ike. But his back-downs, I just try to tell our guys not to get so over long.

I mean, if we left the three-point shooters and doubled him, then that exposes us in that category, and I thought we did a great job in guarding the 3-point line and limited them to twos.

Q. On Woodson's first March Madness game...

COACH WOODSON: I still got a long way to go. No, it was fun. I mean, being my first time in. But again, guys, this is not about me. It's about these guys that wear this uniform and my staff and helping me try to push these guys over the top, and I thought tonight they answered the bell loud and clear.

Q. On the two and-a-half-minute stretch without Race Thompson, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson...

COACH WOODSON: Again, we've been great defensively all year. I thought early on we couldn't find offense, and they couldn't find it, and I told the guys in the huddle, hey, it's going to be a grind, one of those ugly games. But we've just got to stay the course.

And we did. Finally we got a little spurt here and there. And then coming down the how much stretch we got the spurt that we needed to push it over the top.

Q. On most likely not having many fans in Portland...

COACH WOODSON: Can I say, Hoosier Nation, I need you all. I need 8,000 people in Portland. Can we do that?

Q. You can say whatever you want to say.

COACH WOODSON: I hope we have a heck of a crowd out there. I hope they travel. We travel pretty far, but with that being said, we still gotta play the game. Can't run from it. Saint Mary's is a great program. They've had a hell of a year. And we've got to go down and break this game tape tonight and learn from it and then get ready for Saint Mary's.

Q. On keeping the guys fresh before the next game...

COACH WOODSON: We already got Saint Mary's kind of — we planned ahead in case we did win, and we felt good about coming in here, and so we already got them ready to go. But I never let our players get by from the game they just played.

So we've got to break this tape down and learn from it and our mistakes and move on to Saint Mary's. We'll get in sometime tomorrow, and we'll spend the whole day getting ready, try to find a gym where we can do some work and get ready to play on Thursday.

Q. On Geronimo's play...

COACH WOODSON: Again, it's a big stage for everybody that's wearing that -- it's a big stage for me. This is my first go-around as well. But I just thought sometimes — I call it play-off basketball, tournament play. You find a guy that steps up for you, and he was the guy tonight.

It could be Galloway the next night or Tamar Bates. That's the kind of team we've had all season. I'm happy for the young man because we needed the 15 points he gave us, and his defensive presence on the floor. It was a total team effort and we'll need it moving forward.

Related stories on Indiana basketball: