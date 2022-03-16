Photo Gallery: Indiana Beats Wyoming in the First Four

DAYTON, Ohio — University of Dayton Arena was packed with 12,522 fans who witnessed Indiana basketball beat Wyoming 66-58 in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Scroll through 30 photos from the evening, and try to pick a favorite! Up next, the Hoosiers will face Saint Mary's in the first round of the tournament on Thursday, March 17.

Indiana Vs. Wyoming Tamar Bates Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) reacts to a play in the first half against the Wyoming Cowboys during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) looks to move the ball around Wyoming Cowboys forward Hunter Thompson (10) in the first half during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Race Thompson Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) grabs a rebound in front of Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) in the second half during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) in the second half during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) looks to go to the basket defended by Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) in the second half during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Jordan Geronimo Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) dunks the ball in the second half during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Bench Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers bench reacts to play in the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Trey Galloway Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) goes to the basket in the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) controls the ball in the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Cheer Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers cheerleaders in the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis and Parker Stewart Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) looks to the basket defended by Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) in the second half during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Miller Kopp Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) looks to move the ball defended by Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) in the second half during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana's Bench The Indiana bench encourages Miller Kopp (12) as he defends Wyoming's Hunter Maldonado (24) during the Indiana versus Wyoming NCAA First Four tournament game at University of Dayton Arena on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Race Thompson Indiana's Race Thompson (25) grabs a rebound during the Indiana versus Wyoming NCAA First Four tournament game at University of Dayton Arena on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) goes up for a rebound in the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Race Thompson Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) battles Wyoming Cowboys guard Drake Jeffries (0) for the ball in the second half during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) goes to the basket defended by Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) in the second half during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Miller Kopp and Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) celbrates a play with forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) in the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Parker Stewart Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) shoots the ball over Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) watch the ball file through the air in the second half during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Miller Kopp and Xavier Johnson Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) and Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) celebrate their win over Wyoming Cowboys during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Miller Kopp and Xavier Johnson Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) and Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) celebrate their win over Wyoming Cowboys during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Miller Kopp and Race Thompson Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) celebrates with Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) after defeating Wyoming Cowboys during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Jordan Geronimo Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) celebrates defeating Wyoming Cowboys during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) shoots during the Indiana versus Wyoming NCAA First Four tournament game at University of Dayton Arena on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Xavier Johnson Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) brings the ball up the floor during the Indiana versus Wyoming NCAA First Four tournament game at University of Dayton Arena on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) catches an alley-oop pass for a dunk during the second half of the Indiana versus Wyoming NCAA First Four tournament game at University of Dayton Arena on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Jordan Geronimo USA Today Indiana's Jordan Geronimo (22) waits for the start of the second half during the Indiana versus Wyoming NCAA First Four tournament game at University of Dayton Arena on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Indiana Fans Indiana fans cheer a Wyoming turnover during the second half of the Indiana versus Wyoming NCAA First Four tournament game at University of Dayton Arena on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Jordan Geronimo Indiana's Jordan Geronimo, center, laughs with his teammates on the bench Tuesday during IU's victory over Wyoming in a First Four NCAA tourney game in Dayton, Ohio. Returning to action after a minor knee injury Saturday, Geronimo came off the bench to provide a needed boost, scoring 15 points.

