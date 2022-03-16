Skip to main content
Photo Gallery: Indiana Beats Wyoming in the First Four

Take a look at 30 photos from Indiana basketball's 66-58 win over Wyoming in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.

USA Today

DAYTON, Ohio — University of Dayton Arena was packed with 12,522 fans who witnessed Indiana basketball beat Wyoming 66-58 in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament. 

Scroll through 30 photos from the evening, and try to pick a favorite! Up next, the Hoosiers will face Saint Mary's in the first round of the tournament on Thursday, March 17.

Indiana Vs. Wyoming

Tamar Bates

USATSI_17903709

Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) reacts to a play in the first half against the Wyoming Cowboys during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17903701

Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) looks to move the ball around Wyoming Cowboys forward Hunter Thompson (10) in the first half during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

USATSI_17904299

Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) grabs a rebound in front of Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) in the second half during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17903918

Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) in the second half during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17903920

Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) looks to go to the basket defended by Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) in the second half during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Geronimo

USATSI_17904291

Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) dunks the ball in the second half during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Bench

USATSI_17903858

Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers bench reacts to play in the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

USATSI_17904290

Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) goes to the basket in the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17904034

Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) controls the ball in the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Cheer

USATSI_17904025

Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers cheerleaders in the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Parker Stewart

USATSI_17904035

Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) looks to the basket defended by Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) in the second half during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp

USATSI_17904102

Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) looks to move the ball defended by Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) in the second half during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana's Bench

USATSI_17903982

The Indiana bench encourages Miller Kopp (12) as he defends Wyoming's Hunter Maldonado (24) during the Indiana versus Wyoming NCAA First Four tournament game at University of Dayton Arena on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Race Thompson

USATSI_17903998

Indiana's Race Thompson (25) grabs a rebound during the Indiana versus Wyoming NCAA First Four tournament game at University of Dayton Arena on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. 

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17904114

Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) goes up for a rebound in the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

USATSI_17904108

Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) battles Wyoming Cowboys guard Drake Jeffries (0) for the ball in the second half during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17904105

Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) goes to the basket defended by Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) in the second half during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp and Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17904118

Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) celbrates a play with forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) in the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17904117

Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) shoots the ball over Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17904158

Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) watch the ball file through the air in the second half during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp and Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17904155

Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) and Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) celebrate their win over Wyoming Cowboys during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp and Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17904156

Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) and Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) celebrate their win over Wyoming Cowboys during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp and Race Thompson

USATSI_17904153

Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) celebrates with Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) after defeating Wyoming Cowboys during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Geronimo

USATSI_17904159

Mar 15, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) celebrates defeating Wyoming Cowboys during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17904485

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) shoots during the Indiana versus Wyoming NCAA First Four tournament game at University of Dayton Arena on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17904482

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) brings the ball up the floor during the Indiana versus Wyoming NCAA First Four tournament game at University of Dayton Arena on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17904472

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) catches an alley-oop pass for a dunk during the second half of the Indiana versus Wyoming NCAA First Four tournament game at University of Dayton Arena on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. 

Jordan Geronimo

Jordan Geronimo

Indiana's Jordan Geronimo (22) waits for the start of the second half during the Indiana versus Wyoming NCAA First Four tournament game at University of Dayton Arena on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Indiana Fans

USATSI_17904480

Indiana fans cheer a Wyoming turnover during the second half of the Indiana versus Wyoming NCAA First Four tournament game at University of Dayton Arena on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. 

Jordan Geronimo

USATSI_17905773

Indiana's Jordan Geronimo, center, laughs with his teammates on the bench Tuesday during IU's victory over Wyoming in a First Four NCAA tourney game in Dayton, Ohio. Returning to action after a minor knee injury Saturday, Geronimo came off the bench to provide a needed boost, scoring 15 points. 

  • WHAT WOODSON SAID AFTER FIRST FOUR VICTORY: The Hoosiers advanced to the first round of the NCAA tournament after defeating Wyoming 66-58 in the First Four on Tuesday night. Here's what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said in a post game press conference. Read his transcript, or just watch the attached video. CLICK HERE.
  • HERE'S WHAT JACKSON-DAVIS AND GERONIMO SAID AFTER FIRST FOUR WIN: Indiana will advance to the first round of the tournament after knocking out Wyoming 66-58 in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday night. Here's what forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo said after the victory. Read their transcript, or just watch the attached video of the full press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • IT'S SURVIVE AND ADVANCE FOR HOOSIERS: Indiana showed up at the First Four intent on making some noise in the NCAA Tournament, and they did just that, beating Wyoming 66-58 thanks to great performances by Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo. The postgame celebrations were priceless, and a long time coming. CLICK HERE.
  • GAME STORY: Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 29 points and Jordan Geronimo came off the bench to score 15 points as Indiana won its first NCAA tournament game in six years on Tuesday, beating Wyoming 66–58 in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. CLICK HERE
