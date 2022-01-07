Here's What Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trey Galloway Said After Indiana's Win Against Ohio State

Indiana got it done tonight in a big way stomping out the Ohio State Buckeyes 67-51 at home. Here's what Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trey Galloway said in a post game press conference.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana earned a much needed 67-51 win over No. 13-ranked Ohio State in front of more than 14,000 fans at home.

The Hoosiers were led by junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis who posted 27 points. Sophomore guard Trey Galloway returned to the court earlier than expected after suffering a broken wrist in the Indiana, St. John's game on Nov. 17.

Here's what the pair had to say in a post game press conference. Feel free to read the transcript, or just watch the attached video.

Q. On Coach Woodson being hard on Trayce Jackson-Davis after Penn State

JACKSON-DAVIS: So basically he told me I needed to rebound harder, but I didn't think I just needed to rebound harder, I needed to play harder all across the board.

He's not going to go out and call me out about every aspect of my game, but I got the message, and it was loud and clear. Me and him have that relationship. He can call me out in front of whoever he wants, but I'm going to prove him wrong and I'm going to bring it the next game.

Q. On Trey Galloway's first game back after surgery

GALLOWAY: Yeah, I just think it was just the preparation, just that time off, just trying to stay ready. I knew I wanted to keep supporting my teammates because they're going to pick me up when I got back, and I came back in and worked hard through a couple weeks.

I think that's really what helped me out was just trying to stay ready for my teammates because I knew I got their backs and they got mine. So just try to stay ready for them.

Q. On Jackson-Davis responding to challenges

JACKSON-DAVIS: Obviously it's bigger than just me. It was about our team, and I knew that coming off that Penn State game that we needed one and we needed one bad. It was just the preparation this week.

I thought we had a great week of practice coming off that game, and we had a little sit-down as a team, we figured some things out, and we were locked in from the start to finished. We played harder than them tonight, and I think showed.

Q. On what Jackson-Davis needed to improve upon

JACKSON-DAVIS: Obviously I think rebounding. That was a big thing. Rebounding and sprinting the floor. I think that was another big thing. So I sprinted the floor really hard tonight.

I thought I got easy looks just from that, and we were pushing the pace. So I thought that wear and tear on their bigs. They kept throwing guys at me, but I thought I was just out-hustling them.

Q. On Galloway's recovery

GALLOWAY: Yeah, I think the one thing was just conditioning. Our strength coach really pushed me this past month and week and stuff, just pushing me to stay in shape because I knew my time was going to come soon eventually.

I think that was the main thing was just to stay ready and keep my body conditioned so I could be ready right when I got back, and I think the other thing is just give glory to God because it was supposed to be about eight weeks, but the time was cut shorter, so I think just glory to God, bringing me back earlier than I was supposed to be.

Q. On what Galloway did for the team today

JACKSON-DAVIS: Yeah, so basically a few weeks ago they asked me how Trey was doing, and I told them that he's going to come back even better than what he was at the time. He's been working really, really hard with our strength coach.

I've seen him running on the treadmill and weights, doing stuff every day to make sure that he stayed ready, and all that preparation that he did just showed tonight. He's a great player and he adds that much-needed spark coming off the bench, and he just gives us so much lift when he comes in.

Q. On facing Joey Brunk

JACKSON-DAVIS: Obviously Joey is my brother. He'll always be my brother. He's also a great player, and he's in a great situation. But on the court, there's no friends, and he thinks the same way, but off the court I'm going to text him after the game and apologize for what I did because I didn't mean to hit him there.

But at the same time it's basketball; things happen. That's my brother, and he played well, but we needed a W and we got it.

Q. On what was working defensively

JACKSON-DAVIS: I just think that it's Woodson's philosophy, honestly. I don't think defense has really been our problem this year. It's just been movement and cutting and that's what we did tonight, so offensively we had it all going, and defensively we just stuck with our game plan. We listen to what Coach Woodson says, and with that being said, I think it's worked most of the time.

GALLOWAY: I think just what he said, touching off that, just us being able to talk, five guys as one on the court.

