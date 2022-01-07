LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Ohio State on Thursday Night in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where Indiana has been really good this year, but the Hoosiers haven't seen anything yet like the No. 13-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ohio State is the first ranked team to play in Assembly Hall this year. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and is broadcast live on FOX Sports 1. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the game. CLICK HERE

Here's how our live blog works. We'll keep you updated with everything that goes on in the game from right here on press row at center court. The most recent items are at the top, so just keep refreshing and enjoy the game. We'll have news, views, opinions and highlights, when they come available.

Let's go!

8:30 p.m. — Big round of applause for Trey Galloway after a steal and a hard drive to the basket. He's fouled, and makes both free throws. Indiana leads 49-45, then pushes it out fast on the break, and Trayce Jackson-Davis scores again on a dunk and was fouled. Now it's 51-45. Under-8 timeout.

8:25 p.m. — Indiana coach Mike Woodson is as animated on the sidelines as i've seen him all year. Really barking at the refs a lot. Shows the importance of this game.

8:20 p.m. — Ouch!! Trayce Jackson-Davis was falling out of bounds, so he fired it off his old buddy Joey Brunk. Hoosiers ball. I'll find the highlight.

8:14 p.m. — Rob Phinisee comes in for Xavier Johnson after he misses all four of his shots here in the second half.

8:10 p.m. — Parker Stewart is left wide open and hits a three, his first from deep tonight. Just a perception, but it seems when he has time to shoot, he has lots of elevation on his shot. When he's rushed, his shot seems to get flat. Indiana leads 40-36.

8:05 p.m. — What do former Indiana stars Jeff Newton, Tom Coverdale and Steve Downing have in common? They've all been passed on the Indiana career scoring list by Trayce Jackson-Davis tonight. He's got 20 now.

HALFTIME — Stats of note. After starting out 2-for-10 shooting, Indiana went 10-for-19 from there. Also 8-for-9 from the foul line, which is huge. Miller Kopp played 13 minutes without scoring, and had a minus-6 plus/minus rating.

7:45 p.m. — Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson hits a three-pointer as the halftime clock runs down, giving the Hoosiers their biggest lead of the game at 34-30. Johnson, who's been struggling, really needed that. Those were his first points of the game in 13 minutes of playing time.

7:40 p.m. — A third dunk from Trayce Jackson-Davis, this time over his old buddy Joey Brunk. Brunk. was trying to front him, and Race Thompson threw a perfect lob pass over his head. Jackson-Davis playing with a lot of energy. He has 16 points already. Indiana leads 29-28 with 1:06 to go in the half.

7:35 p.m. — Back to back emphatic dunks by Trayce Jackson-Davis has Assembly Hall loud and alive. INDIANA 27, OHIO STATE 25.

7:30 p.m. — We're at the under-8 timeout, and the game is tied at 18-18. Hoosiers just 6-for-19 shooting, but are 5-for-6 from the line. Ohio State is 7-for-17 shooting, but just 1-for-8 from three. They made 16 threes on Sunday in the win over Nebraska.

7:28 p.m. — And Indiana goes ahead for the first time since it was 1-0, on a Trayce Jackson-Davis dunk at the end of a break. An 11-1 run for the Hoosiers puts them up 18-16.

7:25 p.m. – Nice run by Indiana capped off by a three-pointer from Jordan Geronimo. Great ball movement from the Hoosiers, with crisp passes from Trey Galloway and Trayce Jackson-Davis to set up the shot. INDIANA 16, OHIO STATE 16.

7:20 p.m. — Trey Galloway enters the game for the Hoosiers. It's his first appearance since Nov. 17, when the fractured his wrist on a hard foul against him in the St. John's game. He needed surgery. He missed 81 days. Misses his first shot but gets his own rebound. Scores later on a nice reverse layup.

7:15 p.m. — Former Hoosier Joey Brunk is in this game, and he scores against Michael Durr — the guy who replaced him on the Indiana roster — on back-to-back possessions. Ohio State leads 15-7.

7:06 p.m. — Indiana is just 2-for-10 shooting so far. Baskets by Trayce Jackson-Davis and Parker Stewart, and that's it.

7:01 p.m. — Indiana gets the tip and immediately goes inside to Trayce Jackson-Davis. He's fouled just FIVE SECONDS into the game, and makes the first, but misses the second.

6:55 p.m. — The same starting five for Indiana that's started all but one game this year. It's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson up front, with Miller Kopp, Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson on the perimeter.

6:50 p.m. — Indiana was a 2-point favorite this morning when the line opened, and it's up to 3.5 points now, so bettors seem to have a lot of faith in the Hoosiers tonight.