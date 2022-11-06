How Indiana Hoosiers Fared Against Point Spread During 2021-22 Basketball Season
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana finished 21-14 during the 2021-22 season, making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years. The Hoosiers finished ninth in the Big Ten during the regular season, and won two games in the Big Ten Tournament before losing to Iowa 80-77 in the semifinals. They won a play-in game with Wyoming, but lost to Saint Mary's in the first round in Portland. Ore.
Indiana was 20-15 against the point spread last season, and were very good at home in Bloomington. The Hoosiers were 14-4 at home straight up and 12-6 vs. the spread at Assembly Hall. On the road, Indiana was just 4-8 straight up and 4-8 against the spread.
They were 4-2 straight up last season and covered in five of six neutral court games, beating NCAA-bound Notre Dame in December in Indianapolis, and Michigan and Illinois in the Big Ten tourney. They lost to Iowa, but covered as a 6-point underdog, and won in their first NCAA Tournament game in Dayton against Wyoming.
The only neutral-court game they didn't cover in was the last one, the NCAA Tournament blowout loss to Saint Mary's.
Here are Indiana's results last season, both straight up and against the spread:
- Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 12 — Beat Northern Illinois 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 17 — Beat St. John's 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 21 — Beat Louisiana 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 23 — Beat Jackson State 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 27 — Beat Marshall 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 30 — Lost at Syracuse 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 4 — Beat Nebraska 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 8 — Lost at No. 22 Wisconsin 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)
- Dec. 12 — Beat Merrimack 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 18 — Beat Notre Dame 64-56 in Indianapolis as a 4.5-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 22 — Beat Northern Kentucky 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 2 — Lost at Penn State 61-58 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 6 — Beat No. 13 Ohio State 67-51 as a 2-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 9 — Beat Minnesota 73-60 as an 11-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 13 — Lost at Iowa 83-74 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)
- Jan. 17 — Won at Nebraska 78-71 as a 9-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 20 — Beat No. 4 Purdue 68-65 as a 4-point underdog (won)
- Jan. 23 — Lost to Michigan 80-62 as a 4-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 26 — Beat Penn State 74-57 as an 8.5-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 29 — Won at Maryland 68-55 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)
- Feb. 5 — Lost to No. 18 Illinois 74-57 as a 1.5-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 8 — Lost at Northwestern 59-51 as a 2-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 12 — Lost at No. 17 Michigan State 76-61 as a 4-point underdog (lost)
- Feb. 15 — Lost to No. 15 Wisconsin 74-69 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 21 — Lost at No. 22 Ohio State 80-69 in OT as a 7-point underdog (lost)
- Feb. 24 — Beat Maryland 74-64 as a 6.5-point favorite (won)
- Feb. 27 — Won at Minnesota 74-69 as a 3-point favorite (won)
- March 2 — Lost to Rutgers 66-63 as a 5.5-point favorite (lost)
- March 5 — Lost at Purdue 69-67 as a 10-point underdog (won)
- March 10 — Beat Michigan 74-69 in Indianapolis as as 3-point underdog (won)
- March 11 — Beat No. 16 Illinois 65-63 in Indianapolis as a 5-point underdog (won)
- March 12 — Lost to No. 24 Iowa 80-77 in Indianapolis as a 6-point underdog (won)
- March 15 — Beat Wyoming 66-58 in Dayton, Ohio in the NCAA Tournament as a 4-point favorite. (won)
- March 17 — Lost to Saint Mary's 82-53 in Portland, Ore. in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as a 2.5-point underdog. (lost)