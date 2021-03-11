How to Watch Indiana's Game with Rutgers on Thursday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Indiana enters the Big Ten Tournament on a five-game losing streak and its opponent, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, have beaten them twice already this season. The Hoosiers need to step up, or the season is over.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana has struggled mightily against Rutgers this season, losing both meetings thus far. But maybe the third time will be the charm for the Hoosiers.

The two teams will meet in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Rutgers (14-10, 10-10 in Big Ten play) is the No. 7 seed and Indiana (12-14, 7-12) is No. 10.xxx

Here's everything you need to know about Indiana's game with Rutgers on Thursday night:

Who: No. 10 seed Indiana Hoosiers (12-14, 7-11 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 7 seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-10, 10-10 in the Big Ten).

No. 10 seed Indiana Hoosiers (12-14, 7-11 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 7 seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-10, 10-10 in the Big Ten). When : 6:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 11.

: 6:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 11. Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianappolis, Ind.

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianappolis, Ind. Latest Line: Rutgers is a 3-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 10 a.m. on Saturday. The over/under was 130.

Rutgers is a 3-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 10 a.m. on Saturday. The over/under was 130. Poll rankings: Neither team is ranked. Indiana hasn't cracked the top-25 all season, and Rutgers was as high as No. 11 in the country after starting the season 6-0.

Neither team is ranked. Indiana hasn't cracked the top-25 all season, and Rutgers was as high as No. 11 in the country after starting the season 6-0. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is ranked No. 39, and Rutgers is No. 33

Indiana is ranked No. 39, and Rutgers is No. 33 Last time out: Indiana lost at Purdue 67-58 on Saturday, its ninth-straight loss to their in-state rivals. Rutgers beat Minnesota 77-70 in overtime.

Indiana lost at Purdue 67-58 on Saturday, its ninth-straight loss to their in-state rivals. Rutgers beat Minnesota 77-70 in overtime. Series history: Indiana leads the overall series, 7-5, but Rutgers has won the last three games and five of the last seven.

Indiana leads the overall series, 7-5, but Rutgers has won the last three games and five of the last seven. Last meeting: The two teams last played in Piscataway, N.J. in February and he Scarlet Knights used a 57-22 run to blow out the Hoosiers. They also played in Bloomington this season, and Rutgers won 74-70.

The two teams last played in Piscataway, N.J. in February and he Scarlet Knights used a 57-22 run to blow out the Hoosiers. They also played in Bloomington this season, and Rutgers won 74-70. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Shon Morris (color commentary).

Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Shon Morris (color commentary). Radio: Indiana Radio Network

Indiana Radio Network Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith.

Here are three things to look out for on Thursday against Rutgers:

1. Stop dribble penetration

We have talked a lot all season about how Rutgers is such a bad matchup for Indiana, and that's because they play with four guys who can all attack the basket off the dribble. Indiana's guards have had a hard time keeping ballhandlers in front of them, and they have to be better with that on Thursday night.

Rutgers guard Geo Baker has been a thorn in Indiana's side for years, and the need to keep him under control. It's tough without Armaan Franklin (ankle, foot) and Archie Miller said Wednesday that he doesn't expect him to play. Others need to step up, especially on the defensive end.

2. Get a lot out of Trayce Jackson-Davis

Myles Johnson is a great defensive center for Rutgers, and he did a great job on Trayce Jackson-Davis in their first two meetings, last year and the first game this year. But at Rutgers, Jackson-Davis did a better job of finding his way around the rim, and he needs to do that again for the Hoosiers to advance.

Race Thompson is also questionable for Indiana, and that puts a lot on Jackson-Davis' shoulders. It's been too much to handle lately. In the Hoosiers' last three games, he's averaging only 10.3 points per game, a far cry from his season average of 19.1. He needs to come up big Thursday night.

3. Don't hang your heads

During this five-game losing streak, there have been many moments where the Hoosiers have crumbled when adversity strikes. That can't happen any more, either. They need to fight through their struggles and play hard for 40 minutes.

We've seen a lot of that the past two games at least, in the losses at Michigan State and Purdue. The Hoosiers played hard, but they just couldn't make any shots.