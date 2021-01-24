How to Watch Indiana's Game with Rutgers on Sunday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Indiana had a huge win at No. 4 Iowa on Thursday, but the Hoosiers come into Sunday's game ''not at all satisfied,'' according to freshman Jordan Geronimo. Here's everything you need to know on Sunday's game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana is back at home on Sunday, just a few days out after beating No. 4-ranked Iowa on the road. Now it's validation time, with an early home game against a desperate Rutgers that's lost five games in a row.

The hard-to-figure looked lethargic uninspired in a home loss to Purdue but then played their best game of the Archie Miller era in the 81-69 win over Iowa. Now they want to build on that momentum

“Coming off the loss to Purdue, we were kind of a lost team,” Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said Thursday night. “Just getting our legs back under us, our defensive intensity was raised in practice, Coach (Miller) wasn't allowing any slippage in practice and I thought that really translated over to the game.”

Here are the particulars on Sunday's game:

Who: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-6, 3-6 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-6 overall, 4-4 in the Big Ten)

When : Noon ET, Sunday, Jan. 24.

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind. Latest Line: Indiana is a 3-point favorite over Rutgers, according to the DraftKings.com website as of 7 a.m. ET on Sunday. Indiana has already lost outright twice at home as a favorite this season, to Northwestern at Purdue.

Poll rankings: Indiana is not ranked. The Hoosiers have received some votes in the poll this season, but have never cracked the top-25. Rutgers isn't ranked right now, either, but was as high as No. 11 in the Associated Press poll and No. 12 in the Coaches poll when it started the season 6-0.

Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana jumped 12 spots – its largest move of the season – to No. 21 in the Kenpom rankings after last Thursday's stunning road win over Iowa. Rutgers is No. 44.

Indiana jumped 12 spots – its largest move of the season – to No. 21 in the Kenpom rankings after last Thursday's stunning road win over Iowa. Rutgers is No. 44. Series history: Indiana leads 7-3. The Hoosiers are 3-0 all-time in Assembly Hall against the Scarlet Knights.

Indiana leads 7-3. The Hoosiers are 3-0 all-time in Assembly Hall against the Scarlet Knights. Last meeting: The teams played just once last season, with Indiana losing 59-50 at Rutgers. It was Indiana's worst shooting night of the season, hitting only 31 percent of their shots, and they were just 2-for-19 from the three-point line. In the last Assembly Hall meeting, Juwan Morgan (25) and Romeo Langford (20) led the way to an 89-73 Indiana victory on March 10, 2019.

The teams played just once last season, with Indiana losing 59-50 at Rutgers. It was Indiana's worst shooting night of the season, hitting only 31 percent of their shots, and they were just 2-for-19 from the three-point line. In the last Assembly Hall meeting, Juwan Morgan (25) and Romeo Langford (20) led the way to an 89-73 Indiana victory on March 10, 2019.

TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color commentary)

Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network

Indiana Radio Network Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Streaming: IUHoosiers.com/broadcast

Here are three things I want to see from the Hoosiers on Thursday:

1. High energy from the first whistle

Indiana has had the easiest home schedule in the Big Ten by far, but it's just 2-2 so far in the friendly confines of Assembly Hall. There have been losses to Northwestern (6-8) and Purdue (11-6) and narrow wins over Penn State (5-6) and Maryland (9-7).

The common thread has been complacency. The Hoosiers, even in their home building, haven't played with the same intensity, especially on the defensive end, at home compared to all they've accomplished on the road. That needs to change Sunday. They need to get after Rutgers early and play with confidence throughout the game.

2. Respect Rutgers, despite losing streak

Rutgers started the season 6-0 and was ranked as high as No. 11 in the country, and no one batted an eye at that after their turnaround season a year ago. But now they've lost five in a row, which can happen in a tough league like the Big Ten, but they also haven't looked very good in doing it, especially in a 75-67 loss to Penn State on Thursday.

“I got to figure it out,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “It's on me as the head coach. I have to do a better job of getting these guys ready to go. I didn't, so (the loss to Penn State) is 100 percent on Coach Pikiell.”

Rutgers comes to Bloomington as a desperate team, and they will give Indiana its best shot.

“The narrative of our program has always been that we defend and we rebound,” Pikiell said. “We got to be more consistent with what we do. I have to do a better job and I do have confidence in our guys.”

3. Make free throws and get another win

Indiana won at Iowa thanks in part to making almost all of their free throws in the final two minutes, but it was ugly from the line prior to that, and for the last several weeks. They need to get back to being a 75 percent free throw shooting team on a regular basis, especially the guards.

They also need to build on that win and get another. It would be nice to get over .500 in the Big Ten for the first time with a win against Rutgers.

“The mood of the team is that we're not satisfied,” Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo said Saturday. “We're still hungry to prove ourselves. After the Iowa game, we have another game right away (on Sunday), so we have to turn the page quick and go on to the next one. We're just hungry to get more 'W's.”

