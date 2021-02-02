How to Watch Indiana's Game with Illinois on Tuesday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

It's been nine days since Indiana has played a game, and the Hoosiers start an important week with a nationally televised game against No. 12 Illinois.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana has only played two games in the past 19 days because of COVID-19 issues at other schools, so the Hoosiers are really looking forward to getting back in action Tuesday night.

A hefty challenge awaits with No. 12 Illinois, which has been playing well lately and already has a win against the Hoosiers this season back in December.

Here are the particulars on Tuesday's game:

Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (11-5 overall, 7-3 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-7 overall, 4-5 in the Big Ten).

Illinois Fighting Illini (11-5 overall, 7-3 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-7 overall, 4-5 in the Big Ten). When : 9 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Feb. 2

: 9 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Feb. 2 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind. Latest Line: Illinois is a 2.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to the DraftKings.com website as of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Illinois is a 2.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to the DraftKings.com website as of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Poll rankings: Indiana is not ranked. The Hoosiers have received some votes in the poll this season, but have never cracked the top-25. Illinois is ranked No. 12 in the Associated Press poll and No. 13 in the Coaches poll.

Indiana is not ranked. The Hoosiers have received some votes in the poll this season, but have never cracked the top-25. Illinois is ranked No. 12 in the Associated Press poll and No. 13 in the Coaches poll. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana dropped seven spots to No. 28 in the Kenpom rankings after last Sunday's loss to Rutgers. Illinois is No. 7.

Indiana dropped seven spots to No. 28 in the Kenpom rankings after last Sunday's loss to Rutgers. Illinois is No. 7. Series history: Indiana leads 93-89. The Hoosiers have won seven straight games at Assembly Hall in the series.

Indiana leads 93-89. The Hoosiers have won seven straight games at Assembly Hall in the series. Last meeting: The teams played earlier this season, on Dec. 26 in Champaign, Ill. The game was tight throughout, before Illinois pulled away down the stretch to win 69-60. Ayo Dosunmu was the difference, scoring 17 points in the final 10 minutes of the game

The teams played earlier this season, on Dec. 26 in Champaign, Ill. The game was tight throughout, before Illinois pulled away down the stretch to win 69-60. Ayo Dosunmu was the difference, scoring 17 points in the final 10 minutes of the game TV: ESPN

ESPN Announcers: Dave Flemming (play-by-play) and Dan Dakich (color commentary)

Dave Flemming (play-by-play) and Dan Dakich (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network

Indiana Radio Network Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Streaming: IUHoosiers.com/broadcast

Here are three things I want to see from the Hoosiers on Tuesday night.

1. Bring it on the defensive end

Indiana has struggled a bit on the defensive end lately, but the last time they had so many days off, the Hoosiers had their best effort of the season in a stunning win on the road against then-No. 4 Iowa. They need more of that Tuesday night against an Illinois team that can hurt you from all over the floor.

It starts with stopping guard Ayo Dosunmu, of course. He's the best closer in the Big Ten, and he ripped Indiana for 17 points in the final 10 minutes of that 69-60 win on Dec. 26 in Champaign. Indiana actually defended well that day until the closing minutes, where they couldn't make a stop. A full 40-minute defensive effort is required to hang with the Illini.

2. Make double-digit three-pointers

Armaan Franklin made five three-pointers in the first game, and Illinois ranks No. 12 in the league in three-point defense. This is an area where Indiana can have some success, but that hasn't come easy for the Hoosiers, who only make 6.4 threes a game, lowest in the league.

Indiana coach Archie Miller thinks his team has better shooters than their numbers indicate, but seeing is believing. Indiana made 10-of-16 threes last Sunday against Rutgers, their best performance of the year from deep, and matching that again would sure help. It's the best way to score quickly on the Illini.

3. Win the Kofi vs. Trayce battle

Kofi Cockburn of Illinois and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis are two of the best big men in the Big Ten, but they have vastly difference styles. What Indiana needs Tuesday night is for Jackson-Davis to have the edge when things get added up at the end.

Cockburn had 15 points to Jackson-Davis' 13 in the first meeting, but Trayce was just 3-for-13 from the field and had a lot of good looks that didn't go do. He needs a 20-point outing for the Hoosiers to have their best shot.