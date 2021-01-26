How to Watch Indiana's 1976 Undefeated Team Get Inducted into College Basketball Hall of Fame

The 1976 Indiana Hoosiers, the 1964 UCLA Bruins and the 1966 Texas Western Miners will together form the Class of 2020.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Nov. 28, it was announced that Indiana's 1975-76 undefeated National Championship team would be inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday night, Jan. 27, these teams will be officially, and virtually, inducted into the hall of fame.

The event will take place at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on Twitter and halloffameweekend.com.

Clark Kellogg and Andy Katz will host the event, and there will be footage of the three teams, as well as interviews with the players who competed during those seasons.

Below is the full press release on how to watch tomorrow's events.

Hosted by CBS Sports’ Clark Kellogg and Andy Katz of Turner Sports, FOX Sports and the Big Ten Network, the induction celebration will feature commentary and footage of the three legendary teams, as well as interviews with former players.

Each of the three Class of 2020 teams owns a unique place in college basketball history.

UCLA’s undefeated 1963-64 championship season kickstarted John Wooden’s dynasty that would eventually produce 10 national titles. Texas Western’s 1965-66 squad became the first to win a national championship with an all-Black starting lineup, a keystone moment on and off the court. Indiana’s 1975-76 team finished a perfect 32-0 en route to winning the national title and remains the most recent Division I men’s team to complete an unbeaten season.

The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame is located inside the College Basketball Experience (CBE), a world-class experiential entertainment facility adjacent to Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. The Class of 2020 is the 15th induction class in the Hall of Fame’s history. The Hall of Fame and CBE are operated by the NABC Foundation.