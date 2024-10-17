How To Watch Indiana Basketball on Big Ten-Plus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The 2024-25 Indiana basketball season right around the corner, and the Big Ten-plus streaming service will carry plenty of the action.
Big Ten-plus will air two Indiana men's basketball games this season, as well as 13 women's games and Friday's Hoosier Hysteria event. It carries various other sports, too.
Big Ten-plus offers multiple packages. The annual pass costs $89.99 per year and provides access to all Big Ten-plus live streaming and on-demand content. The monthly pass costs $12.99 per month.
Big Ten-plus can be streamed on most browsers at bigtenplus.com. The Big Ten-plus app is also available to download on Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox, iPhones, iPads and Android phones or tablets.
Here's the full schedule of Indiana men's and women's basketball games and Hoosier Hysteria airing on Big Ten-plus, all times Eastern.
- Oct. 18 (Friday): Hoosier Hysteria at 7:30 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
- Oct. 30 (Wednesday): Indiana women's basketball vs. Maryville (exhibition game) at 7 p.m. at Assembly Hall.
- Nov. 1 (Friday): Indiana men's basketball vs. Marian University (exhibition game) at 7 p.m. at Assembly Hall.
- Nov. 4 (Monday): Indiana women's basketball vs. Brown at 7 p.m. at Assembly Hall.
- Nov. 7 (Thursday): Indiana women's basketball vs. Harvard at 7 p.m. at Assembly Hall.
- Nov. 10 (Sunday): Indiana men's basketball vs. Eastern Illinois at Noon at Assembly Hall.
- Dec. 1 (Sunday): Indiana women's basketball vs. Maine at 2 p.m. at Assembly Hall.
- Dec. 4 (Wednesday): Indiana women's basketball vs. Southern Indiana at 7 p.m. at Assembly Hall.
- Dec. 7 (Saturday): Indiana women's basketball vs. Penn State at 1 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa.
- Dec. 15 (Sunday): Indiana women's basketball vs. Bellarmine at 7 p.m. at Assembly Hall.
- Dec. 22 (Sunday): Indiana women's basketball vs. Oakland at Noon at Assembly Hall.
- Jan. 8 (Wednesday): Indiana women's basketball vs. Evanston at 8 p.m. at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.
- Jan. 24 (Friday): Indiana women's basketball vs. Oregon at 9 p.m. at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.
- Jan. 27 (Monday): Indiana women's basketball vs. Washington at 9 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Wash.
- Feb. 9 (Sunday): Indiana women's basketball vs. Minnesota at 3 p.m. at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.
- Feb. 12 (Wednesday): Indiana women's basketball vs. Michigan at 7 p.m. at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.
The first event streaming on Big Ten-plus is Hoosier Hysteria on Friday, the annual sign that the Indiana basketball season is beginning soon.
Fans will get their first look at the 2024-25 men's and women's basketball teams. The Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall doors will open at 6:30 p.m. ET, and Hoosier Hysteria begins at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is free, and fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the Hoosier Hills Food Bank.
Hoosier Hysteria wil include player and coach introductions for both the men's and women's teams. Coaches Mike Woodson and Teri Moren will address the crowd, and players will participate in skills competitions and a scrimmage. Tricia Whitaker, an Indiana alum and Tampa Bay Rays sideline reporter, will emcee the event.
Prior to Hoosier Hysteria, the Homecoming Parade will take place on Woodlawn Avenue between 13th and 17th Street at 5:30 p.m. At the end of the parade, there will be a fireworks show over Assembly Hall.
An Indiana Athletics news release suggests that fans park in any lots surrounding Memorial Stadium and Assembly Hall.
